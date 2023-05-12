Steelers 2023 Preseason Schedule Includes Two Road Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three preseason games in 2023 and on Thursday it was announced that two of them will be on the road.

The Steelers 2023 preseason schedule begins with the team playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road on Friday, August 11.

That first Steelers preseason game will be followed by a home game on Saturday, August 19 against the Buffalo Bills. That preseason game will obviously take place at Acrisure Stadium.

Finally, the Steelers 2023 preseason schedule will conclude with a road contest against the Atlanta Falcons. That game is believed to be on Thursday, August 24, but not set in stone just yet.

The Steelers won’t play any of their 2023 preseason opponents during the regular season.

Last year, the Steelers played two preseason games at home and one on the road. They won all three of those games with their first one being at home against the Seattle Seahawks. They then beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in their second preseason game and followed that victory up by beating the Detroit Lions at home.

It will be interesting to see if any of the Steelers three preseason games for 2023 wind up being televised nationally. It’s a good bet that at least one of the three will be able to be viewed live on one of the major television networks or on the NFL Network. Additionally, all preseason games should be able to be viewed live with an NFL Plus subscription.