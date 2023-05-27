Rookie Roster Impact: OL Spencer Anderson

The NFL Draft is the last major roster-building milestone of the offseason and will dictate much about who we see in a uniform come September. For every rookie who makes the 53-man roster, that means one veteran does not. It’s circle of life as far as professional sports goes—out with the old, in with the new.

This year, we’re going to take a look at each draft pick the Pittsburgh Steelers made and examine how they are likely to impact the 53-man roster. How likely are they to make the team, how will they dictate position numbers, whose roster spot are they likely to take? You get the idea.

The Steelers drafted seven players in 2023, including four in the first three rounds, as well as two picks in the seventh. Each of them has a chance to make the roster, certainly, but I think most would be surprised if any fewer than six were on the team.

Draft Pick Name: Spencer Anderson

Draft Slot: Seventh Round (251st overall)

Position: Offensive Line

Roster Outlook And Impact:

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed three offensive linemen during free agency and then used their first-round draft pick on another, so when it came to the end of the seventh round, not many were anticipating yet another resource for the trenches.

But Pittsburgh used its final draft selection in the seventh round on Spencer Anderson, a 6’5”, 320-pound lineman out of Maryland. The biggest thing that he appears to have going for him is the prospect of being a five-position player, somebody who can play either guard or tackle spot as well as center.

The Steelers have not had a reliable five-position reserve in a while, at least from memory, in the mold of a Trai Essex. Chris Hubbard largely fit the bill, though his snapping left a little something to be desired, as is usually the case for such players.

To his credit, Anderson did log some snaps at all offensive line positions during his time with the Maryland Terrapins, though little of that came on the left side at tackle or guard. At right guard and tackle and at center, however, he saw at least a few hundred snaps during his college career. He also has experience working as a tackle-eligible sixth lineman.

The ultimate question, though, is how he would fit into this current team. At the moment, the starting lineup is projected to be Broderick Jones, Isaac Seumalo, Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Chukwuma Okorafor. Either Dan Moore Jr. or one of the other tackles previously named would be the swing man. Nate Herbig would likely be the top backup guard.

Then you have Kevin Dotson, former starter at left guard. Does he make the team or does he get traded or cut to get rid of his salary? Are the Steelers considering Kendrick Green as one of the interior reserves? And there is Le’Raven Clark at tackle as well.

At least two of those players would have to fail to make the 53-man roster in order for Anderson to do so, though that’s not so unimaginable. Dotson could very well get traded, and Green’s roster spot is the furthest thing from guaranteed. The only question is if they have somebody else they’re comfortable being the backup center. Could it be Anderson? We’ll see this summer, though the truth is he’s about as experienced playing center as Green was.