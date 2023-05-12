Rookie Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The NFL is moving right along and for the first time, we’ll see the Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie class on the field. The Steelers are holding their three-day rookie minicamp today through Sunday, including everyone from first-round pick OT Broderick Jones to undrafted free agents and tryout players. Pittsburgh has four open roster spots and it’s likely they will be adding to that 90-man max by early next week. The team opened up a roster spot with the surprising release of CB Arthur Maulet, who reportedly asked the team to be cut.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner?

2 – You are tasked with maximizing Kendrick Green’s chances of making the team. How would you use him? Keep him where he is, move him to FB, move him to DL, something else?

3 – Are you in favor of the Steelers building a new stadium by 2030, even if means it being located outside of downtown Pittsburgh?

4 – How many tryout players will the Steelers sign out of rookie minicamp?

5 – What percentage odds do you give Dan Moore Jr. to beat out Broderick Jones to be the team’s starting left tackle?

Recap of 2023 Post Draft Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Overall, Steelers Depot respondents very happy with the 2023 Pittsburgh Steelers draft class. The lowest score was five. But the median score on a 10-point “thrill index” came in at nine. But let’s see how happy we remain with the class after a season of play.

Question 2: We named five of the seven draft picks as our favorite. That’s a good indication we like this draft overall. Joey Porter Jr. and Darnell Washington were named five times each. Keeanu Benton and Nick Herbig were also mentioned. But Broderick Jones came in as the favorite with eight votes. We like building trenches.

Question 3: Spencer Anderson by far the least favorite. The main reason is he is the least known based on the comments. But four folks disliked the Herbig selection. Their concern is him playing on the edge where he may not have the size. Three others named Keeanu Benton. The main beef is there were other positions with greater need to expend a second-round pick.

Question 4: We predict that five to seven of the draft picks will make the initial 53-man roster. The two seventh-round picks are the least likely. But the median response predicts six of seven of the picks make it, with Cory Trice Jr. the seventh-round pick mentioned as having a better shot at making the roster in week one.

Question 5: There was more variation with predictions on the number of the initial seven UDFAs making the 53-man roster or practice squad. Anywhere from none to all seven making either unit. But the median response was three. We’ll see.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Draft Thrill Index Favorite Pick Least Favorite Number Draftees on the initial 53 Roster? UDFAs on 53 or Practice Squad SD Consensus 9 Broderick Jones Spencer Anderson 6 3 Correct Answers YOUR CALL YOUR CALL YOUR CALL TBD TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. I’ve added in the points scored as a result of the draft. No change this week.

NAME total FlaFan47 16 Chris92021 15 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 14 Steven Small 12 Steelers D 11 Beaver Falls Hosiery 11 Wes Lee 9 Ratsotex 9 ginko18 9 Ted Webb 8 Lucky Beagle 7 Douglas Prostorog 7

There are now nine questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Pro Bowl Weekend Will QB Mitch Trubisky be a Steeler next season? Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to replace Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? First Offseason Week Steelers address their #3 OLB position by signing a veteran in free agency or spending a third-round pick on one? First Offseason Week What team will QB Mason Rudolph play for next season? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad?

Scores will be adjusted as they are determined up until week one of the regular season.