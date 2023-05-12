Report: Vikings Trading Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Za’Darius Smith To Browns

A new pass rusher is coming to the AFC North as the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns have agreed on a trade that is sending EDGE rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Browns. Reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Smith reworked his contract and will become a free agent next offseason.

The #Vikings are trading three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. His reworked deal guarantees him $11.75 million in 2023 and he’ll be a FA next March. Deal negotiated by his new agent @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/dBld2TfSzp — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

Smith will be joining a defense that also has another monster EDGE rusher in Myles Garrett in an attempt by the Browns to combat the offensive firepower in the AFC North and AFC as a whole. Smith is returning to the AFC North where he played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-2018.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Browns will get Smith and 2025 6th- and 7th-round draft picks while the Vikings will get a 2024 5th-round pick and a 2025 5th-round pick.

The full trade, per league source:#Browns get:

Za'Darius Smith

2025 6th-round pick

2025 7th-roundpick#Vikings get:

2024 5th-round pick

2025 5th-round pick https://t.co/outlkV71ME — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2023

Smith is coming off a Pro Bowl year and has proven to be an effective pass rusher. In his eight-year career, he has 54.5 sacks, 136 quarterback hits. He has also pitched in in the run stopping game with 68 tackles for a loss. Smith had 10 sacks for the Vikings last year, making this a quality get for the Browns, who have been searching for defensive line help.

Prior to acquiring Smith, the Browns signed Ogbo Okoronkwo in free agency while drafting DT Siaki Ika in the third round of last month’s draft. Last season, Cleveland finished with just 34 sacks, 16 of those coming from Garrett. No other player on the 2022 roster had more than three sacks for the Browns.