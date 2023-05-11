Reported Full Packers Schedule Shows Steelers Game In Week 10

The 2023 NFL Schedule will be released Thursday night and as expected, leaks of certain games are already taking place. In fact, the entire 2023 schedule of the Green Bay Packers has apparently leaked, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

That leaked schedule report from Schneidman shows the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium. That Week 10 game between the Packers and the Steelers will get underway at 1:00 E.T. on November 12 and it is scheduled to be shown on CBS.

As things look right now, that Week 10 will feature quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett facing off. Love is expected to finally be the Packers starting quarterback now that Green Bay has traded its longtime starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.

The Packers lead the all-time series against the Steelers 20-16 with one of those wins coming in Super Bowl XLV. The Steelers lead the series against the Packers 8-7 in games played in Pittsburgh. The last meeting between the Packers and Steelers came in 2021, a game that was played at Lambeau Field. The Packers won that game 27-17. The last meeting between the two teams in Pittsburgh was in 2017 and the Steelers won that November contest 31-28.