Report: Steelers Signing OT Dylan Cook

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly signing former Tamp Bay Buccaneers OT Dylan Cook. According to Bucs beat writer JC Allen, Cook is joining the Steelers’ 90-man roster.

Former Bucs OT Dylan Cook lands with the Steelers. — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) May 18, 2023

Cook posted this photo on his IG Story showing he was in Pittsburgh.

A 2022 UDFA out of Montana, Cook incredibly began his college career as a quarterback for Montana State Northern before switching to offensive line and transferring to Montana in 2018. After sitting out a season, Cook started the 2019 season and kept it the rest of his career, seeing action at right tackle. He was also lauded for his academic work and nominated as his team’s candidate for the William Campbell Trophy, otherwise known as the “Academic Heisman.”

At his 2022 Pro Day, he weighed in at 6064, 308 pounds with 33 1/2-inch arms. There, he ran a 5.09 40 with a 31-inch vertical, solid athletic testing, with 20 reps on the bar. You can check out this feature piece that talks about Cook’s story, including working at Walmart when he found out in 2022 the Bucs were signing him.

Cook was signed to a Futures Contract by the Bucs in January but was waived on May 15th following their rookie minicamp weekend. He now lands in Pittsburgh, which needed at least one more tackle to round out the 90-man roster for OTAs and training camp.

With Cook’s signing, the Steelers’ roster now sits at 89, meaning they have one spot to fill.