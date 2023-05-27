Ranking The Rooms: AFC North TEs

When it comes to the AFC North and the depth at certain positions, especially offensively, the tight end position remains rather deep overall and one of the very clear strengths within the division, thanks to some serious star power at the top.

Baltimore’s Mark Andrews, Cleveland’s David Njoku and Pittsburgh’s Pat Freiermuth are all consensus top 10 tight ends in the NFL, making it a rather loaded group within the division overall.

Andrews is right up there with the likes of Travis Kelce and George Kittle at the position in the elite echelon in the NFL, while Freiermuth is pushing his way there steadily. Overall, the AFC North is rather strong at the tight end position, so how does it shake out top to bottom?

Without further ado, let’s dive into the AFC North TEs rankings.

1. BALTIMORE RAVENS

For the third straight year, the Baltimore Ravens come in at No. 1 in the AFC North tight end rankings, in large part thanks to the dominance and absurdity of Mark Andrews.

Though he had a slightly down year in 2022 (73 receptions, 847 yards, five touchdowns) compared to his dominant 2021 season in which he hauled in 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns, Andrews remains an elite tight end. Some of his struggles in 2022 were due to the absence of Lamar Jackson and the struggles that Tyler Huntley had throwing the football, as well as the lack of pass-catching talent around him.

That should all change in 2023 as Jackson returns from injury and has a new lucrative contract to his name, not to mention the significant pieces added around him, including Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie receiver Zay Flowers. Andrews is an absolute monster over the middle of the field, one who stretches the seam and consistently wins down the field. He brings some wiggle after the catch as well. Even with the upgrades around him, Andrews is still the top target in Baltimore.

While the Ravens lost veteran Nick Boyle and Josh Oliver this offseason, Baltimore remains rather loaded at the position thanks to second-year pros Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar. Likely emerged as a key piece for the Ravens as a rookie, hauling in 36 receptions for 373 yards and three touchdowns, becoming a solid No. 2 to Andrews in the room.

Kolar didn’t produce much in the passing game, but he’s the next high-end blocker for the Ravens in a run-heavy scheme.

Baltimore added undrafted free agents Brian Walker and Travis Vokolek to the room. Vokolek competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl this year in Las Vegas and is a name to watch as a UDFA.

2. PITTSBURGH STEELERS

One year after moving up to No. 2, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the two-hole thanks to Pat Freiermuth’s impressive play in 2022.

Freiermuth hauled in 63 passes for 732 yard and two touchdowns in 2022, becoming just the second tight end in NFL history to record 60+ receptions in his first two seasons, joining Keith Jackson in NFL lore. Freiermuth has become one of the smartest, most consistent tight ends in the NFL, and he’s in line for a big third season. Freiermuth is a burgeoning star, one who is quickly putting himself in the discussion of one of the best tight ends in the NFL, and rightfully so.

The Steelers added to the position this offseason, too, aiming to take some of the workload off Freiermuth, at least as a blocker. Pittsburgh drafted Darnell Washington in the third round, and he should be one of the top blocking tight ends in the NFL right away. He’s a mismatch in the passing game, too, and should have a presence in the red zone as a rookie.

Behind Freiermuth, Zach Gentry continued to grow as a No. 2 tight end last season, working his way into a consistent in-line blocker while hauling in 19 passes for 132 yards.

Connor Heyward stole the show in reserve last season, finishing with 12 receptions for 151 yards and a touchdown, making big plays in wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. With a full year under his belt, Heyward should be a bigger weapon in the passing game for Pittsburgh.

3. CLEVELAND BROWNS

After signing a major extension last season, David Njoku delivered on his potential in 2022, hauling in a career-high 58 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns, becoming a consistent threat for Cleveland in the passing game and hitting the occasional home run in the process.

Njoku really came into his own last season, becoming that big-play threat the Browns expected him to be after selecting him in the first round in the 2017 NFL Draft, settling nicely into the TE1 role.

Behind Njoku, Cleveland has a relatively strong room with third-year tight end Harrison Bryant, and it added veteran Jordan Akins in the offseason, shoring up the roster at tight end.

As the No. 2 TE in Cleveland, Bryant had a career year, hauling in 31 passes for 239 yard and a touchdown, providing some consistency behind Njoku as he ascended into stardom. Akins is a great add for the Browns. The veteran has 73 career games under his belt and has 151 receptions for 1,755 yards and eight touchdowns in his career, including a personal best of 37 receptions for 495 yards and five touchdowns last season in Houston.

He’s reunited with Deshaun Watson and could be a sneaky good TE3.

Cleveland also added UDFA Thomas Greaney and has first-year pro Zaire Mitchell-Paden on the roster.

4. CINCINNATI BENGALS

Over the last three seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have had a different No. 1 TE, going from C.J. Uzomah to Hayden Hurst last season. Now, the Bengals are turning to Irv Smith Jr. for the 2023 season, having signed the Alabama product and former Minnesota Vikings tight end in free agency.

Smith dealt with injuries last season and had just 25 receptions for 182 yards and two touchdowns for the Vikings in eight games. For his career, Smith has 91 receptions for 858 yards and nine touchdowns in 37 games, often sitting as the No. 2 TE in Minnesota.

Now, in a high-octane attack in Cincinnati, Smith is the No. 1 TE and could be in for a big season. Last year, Hurst had 52 receptions for 414 yards and two scores. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Smith have those types of numbers in 2023.

Behind Smith, Drew Sample returns for another season, while the Bengals also have veterans Devin Asiasi, Nick Bowers and Tanner Hudson on the roster, not to mention UDFA Christian Trahan out of Houston.

Sample is a solid blocker, one who can handle the No. 2 TE role well, but he played in just two games last season, so health is a major concern.

Asiasi played in 12 games for Cincinnati last season but had just two receptions, playing primarily in a blocking role and on special teams. With a full offseason in Cincinnati, he could be in line for a bigger role in the passing game.

If Smith hits for the Bengals, this room could look a bit better, but right now it’s very clearly in the basement of the AFC North at the tight end position.

2022 AFC North TE rankings:

No. 1 – Baltimore Ravens

No. 2 – Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 3 – Cleveland Browns

No. 4 – Cincinnati Bengals