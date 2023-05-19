Pre-OTA Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Last weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their three-day rookie minicamp. Next on the docket is the team’s first full OTA session on Tuesday, May 23rd. Pittsburgh’s rounding out its 90-man roster with several signings, including WR Hakeem Butler and the surprise return of QB Mason Rudolph, who will presumably be the team’s #3 quarterback in 2023. Immediately following that, GM Omar Khan broke the news that QB Mitch Trubisky is signing an extension to stay in Pittsburgh.

With OTAs, we’ll get to hear from the full Steelers roster for the first time in months. And we’ll be sure to bring you that coverage this upcoming week.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoy our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – Will Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph be the three Steelers QBs on the roster (and in that order) for Week One?

2 – What % chance do you give WR Hakeem Butler of making the 53-man roster?

3 – Which QB will play the most snaps in the preseason? Pickett, Trubisky, or Rudolph?

4 – Who has more receptions in 2023 – WR Calvin Austin III or TE Darnell Washington?

5 – Who will lead Pittsburgh in INTs this season?

Recap of 2023 Minicamp Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents named six different defensive backs that will be the Steelers’ slot corner the first time they play a nickel defense. But respondents overwhelmingly favored Chandon Sullivan in that role. He received 13 votes. Patrick Peterson was the only other player with more than one vote. And he got just two.

Question 2: I’m not sure we’re all cut out to be position coaches or career counselors. Alex Kozora tasked us to maximize Kendrick Green’s chances of making the team. Suggestions include trying him at quarterback, defensive line, and even as a return specialist. Three folks liked Vince Williams’ opinion of moving Green to fullback. A couple thought he could develop into a long snapper. Three folks basically said the situation was helpless. But the most folks (8) felt that he could be developed into depth on the interior line by keeping him at guard or giving him some work at center along with guard.

Question 3: All but a couple folks believe the Steelers’ stadium belongs in Pittsburgh. Almost all agreed that it could be improved with renovations. Art Rooney II hired David Morehouse as the Steelers Executive Vice President for a reason. Well see if the former Penguins executive ends up leading a drive to renovate the stadium or perhaps upgrade the Steelers’ training facility which got low marks in a recent NFLPA player’s poll.

Question 4: We guessed anywhere from zero to five of the 33 tryout players would be signed out of rookie minicamp. The median response was two. As of Tuesday, only Morgan State RB Alonzo Graham had signed a contract among the 33. Perhaps others will be signed later, but just one tryout player signed coming out of minicamp. Wes Lee, Borg Cutus, and yours truly were the only folks to say just one.

Question 5: Steelers Depot respondents gave Dan Moore Jr a decent chance to beat out Broderick Jones as the starting left tackle for week one. But as the season progresses, respondents believe that Jones’ chances increase as he acclimates to the NFL game. The overall consensus was a 31.5% chance of Moore winning and holding onto the starting position.

Questions Steelers Slot CB Week 1 Improve Kendrick Green New Stadium Outside Pittsburgh? Tryout Players Signed After Minicamp Odds Dan Moore Beats Out Jones SD Consensus Chandon Sullivan Keep at Guard Stay in Place 2 31.5% Correct Answers TBD TBD YOUR CALL 1 TBD

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions are subjective. I’ve added in the points scored as a result of the draft. Slight change this week.

NAME total FlaFan47 16 Chris92021 15 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 14 Steven Small 12 Beaver Falls Hosiery 12 Steelers D 11 Wes Lee 10 Ratsotex 9 ginko18 9 Ted Webb 8 Lucky Beagle 7 Douglas Prostorog 7

There are now 11 questions from previous weeks yet to be answered:

Pro Bowl Weekend Will QB Mitch Trubisky be a Steeler next season? Super Bowl Weekend Will the Steelers hire someone to replace Brian Flores’ role sometime during the offseason? First Offseason Week Steelers address their #3 OLB position by signing a veteran in free agency or spending a third-round pick on one? First Offseason Week What team will QB Mason Rudolph play for next season? 2 Weeks to Draft How many XFL players will the Steelers sign to their 90-man roster before training camp begins? 2 Weeks to Draft Choose two of these four defensive linemen to make the 53-man roster ahead of Week One: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Montravius Adams, Armon Watts, and Breiden Fehoko. Draft Week Who will be the Steelers’ Week One starting LT: Dan Moore Jr. or Broderick Jones? Post Draft How many of the seven drafted players will make the Week One, 53-man roster? Post Draft How many of the team’s seven UDFAs will make the team’s 53-man roster or practice squad? Minicamp When the Steelers first use their nickel personnel in Week One, who will be the team’s slot corner? Minicamp You are tasked with maximizing Kendrick Green’s chances of making the team. How would you use him?

