Pittsburgh Steelers Official 2023 Regular Season Schedule Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially released their 2023 NFL schedule. And it looks like this.

Mark your calendars. The 2023 schedule is set‼️ 📺: Schedule release coverage on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/S3YqAe5iKt — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 12, 2023

The Steelers will open at home for the first time since 2014. It’ll be an early test for QB Kenny Pickett, facing off against a strong San Francisco 49ers’ defense that added ex-Steeler DT Javon Hargrave this offseason. Pittsburgh will have back-to-back home games to a start a season for the first time since 1997, a primetime Week 2 matchup on Monday night versus the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers’ GM Omar Khan told Steelers.com he was excited for the Week One matchup.

Omar Khan on Week 1 home game vs 49ers: "I think that's great. We'll be able to set the tempo for the season in front of our fans. It's going to be exciting." #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 12, 2023

The Steelers will stay in a primetime slot for their first road game at the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s a Sunday night affair. Pittsburgh will be back on the road Week Four at Houston before facing Baltimore at home in Week 5, an early matchup between these two teams compared to recent years.

It’s an early Week 6 bye for the team followed by West Coast trip to Los Angeles against the Ravens. Pittsburgh will have three straight home games Weeks 8-10 against Jacksonville, Tennessee (on Thursday night) and Green Bay. That’s followed by consecutive AFC North road games against the Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

Hitting the home stretch, Pittsburgh will come back home Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. The Steelers are scheduled to play a second Thursday night game in Week 14 at home versus New England before hitting the road in Week 15 to go to Indianapolis.

Week 16 will be the team’s rematch against the Bengals. Weeks 17 and 18 are a doozy, on the road at Seattle before finishing up the year at Baltimore.

Here is the full schedule in text form below.

Week 1 – vs 49ers (1 PM, FOX)

Week 2 – vs Browns (8:15 PM MNF, ABC)

Week 3 – @ Raiders (8:20 PM SNF, NBC)

Week 4 – @ Texans (1 PM, CBS)

Week 5 – vs Ravens (1 PM, CBS)

Week 6 – Bye

Week 7 – @ Rams (4:05 PM, FOX)

Week 8 – vs Jags (1 PM, CBS)

Week 9 – vs Titans (8:15 TNF, Amazon Prime)

Week 10 – vs Packers (1 PM, CBS)

Week 11 – @ Browns (1 PM, CBS)

Week 12 – @ Bengals (1 PM, CBS)

Week 13 – vs Cardinals (1 PM, CBS)

Week 14 – vs Patriots (8:15 TNF, Amazon Prime)

Week 15 – @ Colts (TBD)

Week 16 – vs Bengals (4:30 PM, NBC)

Week 17 – @ Seahawks (4:05 PM, FOX)

Week 18 – @ Ravens (TBD)

And here is a link to the team’s preseason schedule which opens up August 11th at Tampa Bay.