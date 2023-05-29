Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Early Expectations For Pittsburgh’s Defense

Training camp is still a couple months away. But it’s not too early to lay out 2023 early expectations for the defense by group. I’m just an average Steelers fan. So, my expectations are from what I expect when attending games. Not necessarily what the tape says.

Defensive Line Room

In 2022, seven defensive linemen played over 100 defensive snaps. Tyson Alualu (291) and Chris Wormley (338) are not on the 2023 roster. Cam Heyward (801) and Larry Ogunjobi (636) led the way. But at 34 can Heyward keep up the pace? Ogunjobi is also getting older at 28. Isaiahh Loudermilk (116) is at the bottom and may have tough time making the roster. DeMarvin Leal (175) is versatile and looks to have a better shot. Then there is Montravius Adams (281), who did not flash. Too many opponents ran successfully up the middle.

Pittsburgh drafted Keeanu Benton and signed free agents Breiden Fehoko and Armon Watts. I am looking for a revitalized defensive line to reduce the number of successful runs up the middle to below 25 percent. Thirty-four tackles for a loss by the defensive line would demonstrate dominance. This group should also generate pass rush pressure up the middle to exceed the total combined 14 sacks by the 2022 defensive line.

Linebacker Room

The Steelers let almost their whole inside linebacker group go this season. Devin Bush (659), Myles Jack (629), and Robert Spillane (588) are all gone. Just developing Mark Robinson (44) remains. The Steelers signed free agents Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts. They must outperform last year’s group by plugging the gaps and covering tight ends and running backs on passing downs. Exceeding the nine tackles for losses should show they are shooting the gaps. Also, an interior pass rush with four or five sacks relieves pressure on the exterior of the line.

T.J. Watt (502) and Alex Highsmith (941) are back at outside linebacker. Malik Reed (396) and Jamir Jones (86) are gone. Quincy Roche has yet to play wearing Black and Gold. The Steelers drafted Nick Herbig in the four round and signed free agent Markus Golden. The defense is centered around Watt. Let’s see if he can play the entire season after his week one injury last year. A part of that may be limiting his snap count. If he and Highsmith can go 75-80% of the snaps with Golden and Herbig spelling them, Watt just might be among the league sack leaders again. I’d also like to see Watt get back to forcing fumbles. He only forced one fumble last season. Highsmith should be primed for a Pro Bowl season if he can reach double-digit sacks again.

Defensive Backfield

Pittsburgh lost three of the top five players in snap counts from its 2022 defensive backfield to free agency. Minkah Fitzpatrick (939) and Levi Wallace remain (709). But Cam Sutton (931), Terrell Edmunds (886), and Arthur Maulet (481) departed. The Steelers also have Damontae Kazee (273), James Pierre (260), and Tre Norwood (243).

Pittsburgh drafted cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. It also signed free agents Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan at cornerback and Keanu Neal at safety. This training camp is key to working out the coordination between the new and old Steelers defensive backs.

I’d like the Steelers defense to match or exceed the 20 interceptions from 2022. The secondary must improve from the 32 touchdowns given up, which was 28th in the league.

Special Teams

Four of six top special teams players are gone. Derek Watt (290), Benny Snell Jr. (284), Jamir Jones (251), and Marcus Allen (230) no longer appear on the roster. Miles Killebrew (290) and Miles Boykin (207) are not locks to make the roster. Connor Heyward is (284) the one mainstay. Plus, return specialist Stephen Sims is gone. Danny Smith must rebuild the coverage and return units. Not sure what to expect with the new kickoff rule. Will have to see how teams adapt.

Looking forward to Chris Boswell’s return to form after a career low in field goal percentage (71.4). He must bounce back into the 90-plus percent range or he may have reached his peak. The Steelers brought in a punter who can also kickoff to compete with Pressley Harvin III. Whoever wins this camp battle needs to improve net yards per punt.

Conclusion

The defense is undergoing more of a transition than the offense. The challenge for the coaches is to integrate the new players so there is no dropoff in performance. In fact, splash plays will have to increase for the team to succeed. Can’t allow long scoring drives at the end of a game or the half. A healthy T.J. Watt key to keeping the team in the hunt.

As for special teams, looks like a total rebuild for each unit. Some players like Tanner Muse signed with extensive special team experience. Will they have an impact?

Okay. So, what did I miss?

Here We Go.

