Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2023 ‘Burgh’ NFL Coaching Influence

Coaching staffs for most NFL teams are set for the upcoming season. Last year, I spotted 37 coaches with some tie to Pittsburgh within the NFL ranks. That was down from over 50 in 2017. Here is the 2022 report on Burgher Influence in NFL Coaching Ranks.
Dwindling Burgher Guard
This year, I found 39 coaches again with links to Pittsburgh or the Steelers organization. Just four are head coaches. A long way from the peak of nine head coaches with Burgher ties in 2017.
There are multiple other changes among the NFL coaching staffs. Over 10 coaches were fired, retired, or switched teams. Here are some other notable changes:
Arizona lost two coaches with Pittsburgh ties. The Cardinals suspended running backs coach James Saxon after an arrest for alleged assault. He later resigned. Offensive line coach Sean Kugler was fired after an incident while the team was in Mexico for an international game.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let go of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.
In 2017 the Arizona Cardinals led the way with eight Burgher coaches. In 2018, Green Bay led with six coaches; Arizona and Cincinnati tied at four. In 2019 the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hired Bruce Arians and their coaching staff had the most Burgher connections at five. In 2020, the Cardinals hired Brentson Bruckner as their defensive line coach and shared the crown with the Buccaneers with five Burgher coaches each. In 2021, Tampa Bay increased its Burgher contingent to seven. Indianapolis led the way in 2022 with five Burgher coaches. But four left after the 2022 season.
The Detroit Lions hired two of the coaches leaving Indianapolis and now lead the way with six coaches with Burgher ties. Will the sudden surge of Burgher influence lead the Lions to the Super Bowl as happened in Tampa Bay several seasons ago?
I do stretch it a little by including some sub-Burghers, who are a generation removed from their Black and Gold roots. There are several gaps – let me know who I missed in the comments.
The Burgher Coaching Connection List
|City
|Team
|Name
|Position
|Connection
|Buffalo
|Bills
|Bobby Babich
|LB Coach
|sub-Burgher – son of Burgher Bob Babich (RIP)
|Miami
|Dolphins
|Danny Crossman
|Special Teams Coordinator
|Pitt player 1987-89
|New England
|Patriots
|Bill Belichick
|Head Coach
|sub-Burgher (Father from Monessen)
|New York
|Jets
|NONE
|Baltimore
|Ravens
|Tee Martin
|QB Coach
|Steelers player 2000-01
|Baltimore
|Ravens
|Joe D’Alessandris
|OL Coach
|Burgher (Aliquippa) Pitt OL coach 96
|Cincinnati
|Bengals
|NONE
|Cleveland
|Browns
|Alex Van Pelt
|Offense Coordinator
|Burgher Pitt QB 1989-92
|Cleveland
|Browns
|Raymond Ventrone
|Asst HC/ Special teams
|Burgher (Chartiers Valley)
|Houston
|Texans
|Jerrod Johnson
|QB Coach
|Steeler prospect 2012
|Indianapolis
|Colts
|Mike Mitchell
|Asst DB Coach
|Steelers player 2014-17
|Jacksonville
|Jaguars
|Brentson Buckner
|DL Coach
|Steelers player 1994-96, intern coach 2010-12
|Jacksonville
|Jaguars
|Bill Shuey
|OLB Coach
|Slippery Rock, semipro Pittsburgh Colts 1997-98
|Jacksonville
|Jaguars
|Deshea Townsend
|Passing Game Coordinator/CB Coach
|Steelers player 1998-2009
|Jacksonville
|Jaguars
|Cody Grimm
|Safeties Coach
|sub-Burgher son of Russ Grimm
|Tennessee
|Titans
|Mike Vrabel
|Head Coach
|Steelers player 1997-2000
|Denver
|Broncos
|NONE
|Kansas City
|Chiefs
|NONE
|Las Vegas
|Raiders
|Carmen Bricillo
|OL Coach
|Duquesne OL Coach 2005, Burgher Shelocta, PA
|Las Vegas
|Raiders
|Jason Simmons
|Secondary Coach
|Steelers player 1998-2001
|Los Angeles
|Chargers
|Shaun Sarrett
|Asst OL Coach
|Steelers coach 2012-20, last as OL coach
|Dallas
|Cowboys
|Mike McCarthy
|Head Coach
|Burgher Pitt WR coach 92
|Dallas
|Cowboys
|Brian Schottenheimer
|Offense Coordinator
|Washington & Jefferson player
|New York
|Giants
|NONE
|Philadelphia
|Eagles
|Nick Sirianni
|Head Coach
|IUP WR Coach 2006-08
|Washington
|Redskins
|Bobby Engram
|WR Coach
|Pitt WR coach 2012-13
|Washington
|Redskins
|Jeff Zgonina
|DL coach
|Steelers player 1993-94
|Chicago
|Bears
|NONE
|Detroit
|Lions
|Scottie Montgomery
|Assistant head coach/running backs coach
|Steelers WR Coach 2010-12
|Detroit
|Lions
|Antwaan Randle El
|WR Coach
|Steelers WR 2002-05, 2010
|Detroit
|Lions
|Hank Fraley
|OL Coach
|Robert Morris player, Steelers UDFA 2000
|Detroit
|Lions
|J.T. Barrett
|Asst QB Coach
|Steelers player 2019-20
|Detroit
|Lions
|Jim Hostler
|Sr Offense Asst
|Burgher, IUP coach 1992-99
|Detroit
|Lions
|John Fox
|Sr Def Asst
|Steelers DB coach 1989-91, Pitt D Coordinator
|Green Bay
|Packers
|Jason Vrabel
|WR Coach
|Burgher South Park
|Green Bay
|Packers
|Tom Clements
|QB Coach
|Steelers QB Coach 2001-03, Burgher McKees Rocks
|Minnesota
|Vikings
|Brian Flores
|Defensive Coordinator
|Steelers senior defensive assistant & linebackers coach 2022
|Atlanta
|Falcons
|NONE
|Carolina
|Panthers
|Duce Staley
|Assistant head coach/running backs
|Steelers player 2004-06
|Carolina
|Panthers
|Dom Capers
|Senior defensive assistant
|Steelers DC 1992-94
|New Orleans
|Saints
|Clancy Barone
|TE Coach
|Steeler Prospect 1987 Camp
|Tampa Bay
|Buccaneers
|Tom Moore
|Assistant Coach
|Steelers WR Coach & OC 1977-1989
|Tampa Bay
|Buccaneers
|Larry Foote
|Pass Game Coord/ILB Coach
|Steelers LB 2002-08 & 2010-13
|Tampa Bay
|Buccaneers
|Nick Rapone
|Safeties Coach
|Burgher (New Castle) Pitt DC 1989-92
|Arizona
|Cardinals
|Buddy Morris
|Strength & Conditioning
|Pitt strength coach 1980-89, 97-01, Burgher
|Arizona
|Cardinals
|Spencer Whipple
|Passung Game Coordinator
|Pitt Player Burgher – Gibsonia
|Los Angeles
|Rams
|NONE
|San Francisco
|49ers
|NONE
|Seattle
|Seahawks
|NONE
