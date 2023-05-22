Pat Freiermuth To Attend Tight End University In June

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will attend Tight End University, a program created by NFL tight ends George Kittle, Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. The news was posted on TEU’s Instagram account.

This year’s event will take place in June, and along with Olsen, Kittle and Kelce, Freiermuth will also be joined by New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger and Tennessee Titans TE Chig Okonkwo. More attendees are expected to be announced as well.

The three-day event allows tight ends to “bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation, and more,” according to the program’s website.

Freiermuth’s inclusion in the event speaks to his improvement and talent, as he’s accumulated 60-plus receptions in each of his first two seasons in the league. Spending time around the league’s elite tight ends in Kittle and Kelce, as well as Olsen and other retired tight ends should only help make him even more of a weapon. With Darnell Washington now in Pittsburgh, Freiermuth should take on more of a pass-catching role and can function as more of a move tight end than he has in the past. He’ll look to emerge as a threat for Kenny Pickett as Pickett tries to build off a rookie campaign that saw him improve throughout the year and lead the Steelers to a winning record down the stretch.

In addition to helping tight ends around the league get better and improve their craft, TEU also has a charitable mission and raises money for various charities. Last year, the event was held at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., and had 42 NFL tight ends, including former Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, in attendance. With that many players with so many unique skill sets in attendance, Freiermuth and the other attendees are sure to learn a thing or two from one another that they can translate on the field to become better players. It should be a good weekend and hopefully, Freiermuth is able to use it to help elevate his game to the next level in 2023.