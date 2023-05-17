Pair Of Steelers Coaches Set To Participate In NFL Coaching Accelerator Program

The coaching accelerator program aims to increase exposure among owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent, providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships. In a change to the nomination process this year, clubs were able to nominate those from outside of their organization.

Jackson participated in the May 2022 program and is one of 16 coaches returning for the 2023 version, while Austin will partake in his first portion of the program. The 40 participants this year are attending based on their high potential to be considered for a head coaching position in the future.

Austin was hired by the Steelers in January 2019 after having served as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator in 2018 before being fired. Previously, he spent four years as DC for the Detroit Lions. Austin has local ties to Pennsylvania as he was born in the Pittsburgh area and played his college ball at Pitt. He then spent two years with Penn State in the early 90s. He spent one year as defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators before taking a job with the Baltimore Ravens as their secondary coach from 2011 to 2013.

Austin spent his first season as the defensive coordinator in Pittsburgh last season and saw the Steelers’ defense finish top 10 in a number of defensive categories while tying for the league lead in interceptions (20) in 2022.