Omar Khan Reacts To The Steelers’ Schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers schedule, along with the entirety of the 2023 NFL schedule, was released tonight and Steelers general manager Omar Khan offered his thoughts on what the team is facing in 2023 in an interview with Missi Matthews on Steelers.com.

The Steelers open the season with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers, who went to the NFC Championship game last year.

“It’s a treat for everyone. To be able to start the season at home and set the tempo, it’s exciting,” Khan said.

The matchup is Pittsburgh’s first home opener since 2014, when they beat the Cleveland Browns 30-27.

The Steelers also have two Thursday Night Football games this season, the first year a team is allowed to play twice on Thursday night. They’ll play the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 9 on Thursday night before taking on the New England Patriots in Week 14, also at Acrisure Stadium.

“It’s great. For us, we see it as an advantage, we get a couple extra days on the back end to recover. And it’s always nice to be the only show on TV, the biggest show on TV, on a given night,” Khan said about Pittsburgh’s two Thursday night games.

Pittsburgh has four primetime games on their schedule. In addition to the two Thursday night games, they also play the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football at home in Week 2 and the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football on the road in Week 3.

The schedule release just means we’re that much closer to football season. The Steelers had a productive offseason, retooling their offseason line with the additions of Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones, while also completely rebuilding their inside linebacker corps by signing Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts in free agency.

With another year of expected progression out of Kenny Pickett and a draft that goes rave reviews, it’s an exciting time to be a Steelers fan. Going over the schedule, it’s exciting to imagine the possibilities of what this team could be, but we won’t know truly until they hit the field in September for the start of the regular season. But it should be a fun season in Pittsburgh.