Mike Munchak Will ‘Always Be A Steelers Fan’, Sees Former Team ‘Having A Great Year’ In 2023

Is there a more beloved position coach in Pittsburgh Steelers history—at least recent history—than former offensive line coach Mike Munchak? His five years here marked the best years the franchise has had since its last Super Bowl appearance. Things weren’t quite the same just before or since, even if it seems as though things might be turning around.

If that turnaround comes, Munchak will be there to watch it. “I’ll always be a Steelers fan after spending my five years there with Coach [Mike Tomlin] and being part of a great organization and great city”, he told Ron Cook and Joe Starkey on 93.7 The Fan recently. “Being a Pennsylvania boy, myself I grew up in Scranton, so obviously I’ve always been aware of the Steelers and their great traditions, so to be a part of that was kind of special”.

Hired in 2014 to take over the offensive line coach role, Munchak presided over inarguably one of the best periods of line play in team history. While he had some pedigree at his disposal—first-round picks in Maurkice Pouncey and David DeCastro in particular—he also molded several players like Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler. And he also helped take DeCastro’s game to an All-Pro level.

He did leave after the 2018 season. Originally in the running for the Denver Broncos’ head coach position the following year, he ended up joining the staff as their line coach, citing a desire to be close to his daughter and grandchild. He was let go before the 2022 season, and took this past year off, getting both knees replaced, but is open to returning to the sidelines in some capacity.

If he does, I wouldn’t bet on his being in Pittsburgh, since it would be difficult to be able to find a suitable role for him. He offered praise for current line coach Pat Meyer, however, and believes “there’s a lot of good things pointing in the right direction” with the Steelers right now.

“It’s exciting to watch them. It’s amazing what Coach T can do”, he said, adding that “Kenny Pickett comes in and he looks like he’s gonna be a great fit for what they want to do in Pittsburgh”. Citing a good mix of quality veterans and talented young players, Munchak said that he is “looking forward to them having a great year this year”.

Whether or not they do manage to have a great year will have a lot to do with Munchak’s old group, though in reality only one player remains from his own tutelage, that being current starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor, who was a rookie in his final season in 2018.

The rest of the starting lineup, or at least the projected lineup, consists of new additions over the past two offseasons. That includes three veteran free agents in Mason Cole, James Daniels, and Isaac Seumalo. Rookie first-round pick Broderick Jones is the favorite to start at left tackle.

If Meyer can get this group going and playing the way Munchak got his linemen to play at the height of his tenure, then maybe this Steelers team will really have something. Including a potent run game, which would be a sight for sore eyes.