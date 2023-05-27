Mike Munchak Open To Coaching Next Year, Praises Steelers’ OL Coach Pat Meyer

One of the best offensive line coaches in football doesn’t seem likely to be coaching in the NFL this year. Mike Munchak is a free agent coach but he hopes not to be unemployed for too much longer. Though he’s kept himself busy, and healthy, Munchak joined 93.7 The Fan’s Cook & Joe Show Thursday to discuss a potential return to the league.

He told the show he’d have interest in getting back into the NFL next season.

“I definitely would, finding something that would work out, the right fit, I would love to continue coaching possibly next year,” he told hosts Ron Cook and Joe Starkey.

He last coached in 2021 with the Denver Broncos, wrapping up a three-year stint there after leaving Pittsburgh for Denver in order to be closer to family. But when new head coach Nathanial Hackett was brought in, he cleaned house and replaced Munchak as offensive line coach. Of course, Hackett’s stay was even shorter, just one year, and Sean Payton has taken over the team.

Munchak spent all of last season out of the NFL. He told the show he used that time to undergo knee replacements he had been putting off for years, the wear and tear of being a 12-year offensive lineman catching up to him. He said his body feels much better now and while he still has a desire to coach, he’s used the last 15 months to improve his own health.

A Pennsylvania native with free time last fall, Munchak said he’s kept tabs on the Steelers and was impressed by the team’s ability to put together another winning season even after QB Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. He also made a brief comment supporting current Steelers’ OL Coach Pat Meyer.

“Coach Meyer’s come in and does a nice job with the line. You’ve got a good running back in Harris. I think there’s a lot of things pointing in the right direction. Especially with how they rallied last year.”

Meyer was hired last season and has been a stabilizing force in an offensive line situation that was becoming turbulent. Shaun Sarrett was tabbed as Munchak’s replacement, coaching alongside him for years, but he couldn’t replicate that success. Sarrett was replaced by Adrian Klemm, who didn’t even last a full season with the team before bolting to Oregon, leaving assistant Chris Morgan to finish the year out. Meyer was tabbed to be the guy, a move that was questioned by many due to his average-looking resume. But Meyer’s shown to be the right guy for the job. A teacher to mold and build up a young and shifting Steelers’ offensive line, his principles took time to adjust to but the front five settled in throughout the year.

“Obviously they did some good things last year and I’m looking forward to them having a great year this year,” Munchak said of the Steelers’ line.

Meyer enters Year Two as Steelers’ o-line coach with a couple new faces to work with. There’s a veteran in OG Isaac Seumalo and rookie in OT Broderick Jones. Seumalo will be the team’s starting left guard while Jones will battle incumbent Dan Moore Jr. for the blindside role. Pittsburgh also greatly improved their depth with the addition of OG Nate Herbig, though backup center behind Mason Cole is a little questionable.

Unless the Steelers’ o-line takes a big step back in 2023, Meyer should remain as the team’s offensive line coach. Meaning it’s not likely Munchak returns to Pittsburgh. But he’s hopeful to return to the league in 2024 and the NFL world will be better off for it.