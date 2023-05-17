Mason Rudolph Gets #2 Jersey Back, WR Hakeem Butler To Wear #21

Mason Rudolph is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler again. And he’s keeping his jersey number. Through his first four years, Rudolph wore #2, the number he donned throughout most of his college career. But sitting in free agency for months, that #2 was re-issued by the Steelers, given to UDFA rookie QB Tanner Morgan after signing with the team following this year’s draft.

Now, Rudolph has his number back. According to the Steelers’ roster, it shows Rudolph sporting his previous digit. Morgan has switched to #5.

Mason Rudolph gets No. 2 back. Tanner Morgan is now No. 5 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/brdMcPcGbN — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 17, 2023

It’s a move that doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Rudolph getting his old number back was expected, having tenure over a rookie like Morgan. No. 2 is the jersey Morgan wore at Minnesota but an undrafted player isn’t going to be able to have much say over a vet.

There’s no word on if Rudolph gave Morgan anything to change numbers, something common with more high-profile jersey changes, but it’s probable simply asking Morgan to make the switch was enough.

Along with Rudolph, the team issued the jersey numbers the other recent Steelers’ signings will wear this summer. WR Hakeem Butler will wear #21, CB Luq Barcoo #35, and DL Manny Jones #72. Butler wearing #21 is an ugly number for a receiver to wear but if he makes the team, maybe he too will make a switch before Week One.

With the team’s recent flurry of moves, their roster sits at 88. Expect them to reach the 90-man maximum soon, likely before Tuesday, the first day of OTAs.