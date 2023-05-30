Markus Golden Says He Modeled His Game After James Harrison & LaMarr Woodley Growing Up

EDGE Markus Golden is the newest face on the block in Pittsburgh, having signed a one-year deal last week to join the Steelers for the 2023 season. The Steelers desperately needed to add experience and proven production behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, and they managed to land Golden, who should adequately fill that need as a rotational pass rusher.

Speaking to the media for the first time as a Pittsburgh Steeler, Golden was asked about his knowledge of the organization and if any former players resonate with him. Golden stated that he was a big Steelers fan growing up and watched the dominant defenses in the late 2000s. He ever studied a few former Steelers greats to model his game after.

New #Steelers OLB Markus Golden says he’s been a fan of the team for a long time, and that he models his game off some former Pittsburgh greats ⬇️ 🎥: @JRown32 pic.twitter.com/sFduTTUjXl — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) May 30, 2023

“James Harrison, LaMarr Woodley… those guys,” Golden said to the media via video from 93.7 The Fan’s Twitter page. “Watching those guys play back in the day. Man, for a long time I’ve been a Steelers fan. I’ve always loved the Steelers defense. Troy Polamalu… all of those guys.”

Harrison and Woodley were a dynamic duo on the edge for the Steelers from 2007-2012, striking fear in the hearts of opposing QBs. Harrison was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year during the 2008 season as the Pittsburgh Steelers boasted one of the best defenses in football. The combination of Harrison and Woodley helped the Steelers capture Super Bowl XLIII and put a sixth Lombardi Trophy in their trophy case.

The 2008 Steelers defense was one of the greatest in franchise history. They led the NFL in fewest points allowed, total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, and was 2nd in rushing yards allowed. James Harrison was '08 Defensive Player of the Year and forced fumbles (7) leader. pic.twitter.com/KItn0njSeL — Billy Hartford (@BudDupreeFan) May 14, 2023

Given their play style, it only makes sense for Golden to want to model his game after Harrison and Woodley as a player who also relentlessly pursues the QB and plays with a nonstop motor. Golden also possesses a similar thick, stocky frame like Harrison and Woodley did. Lacking ideal length, he has still managed to carve out a nice career as a pass rusher in the National Football League with 47 career sacks on his resume.

Seeing as Golden has been a Steelers fan since childhood, it only makes sense to look up to guys like Harrison, Woodley, and even troy Polamalu and try to take pieces of their game and add it to his. The Steelers played championship-caliber defense with those legends over a decade ago, and here’s hoping they’re on the path of returning to one of the best defenses in the league in 2023 with Golden to go along with superstars like Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.