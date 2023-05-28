Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 815, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander as she talks about Pittsburgh Steelers DT Cameron Heyward in 2023 and his window for winning a Super Bowl.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 815)
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4Ch6DA4d6MzTjmUskmoRSB?si=IU-sLbh8S-6LVEf1rbmOXw
