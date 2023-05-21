Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 808)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 801, a submitted take from our very own Dr. Melanie Friedlander as she speaks out against the potential rules change regarding fair catches on punt returns that the NFL owners will be voting on this week.
