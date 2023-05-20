Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 807, Alexa DellaRocco checks in on former Pittsburgh Steelers WR James Washington and his attempt to make the 53-man roster of the New Orleans Saints this summer.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 807)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-5-20-23-episode-807
6bc9mw6n