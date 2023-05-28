Limited During OTAs, Cole Holcomb ‘Will Be Ready’ To Be Full Participant In Training Camp

Whether for the better or the worse—history has shown that it’s been a bit of both—the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown greater willingness than most teams to take on the injuries of free agents. Odds are they often get better deals because of injury situations, as they did last year with Larry Ogunjobi.

While that deal largely worked out positively, they are still expecting to get a whole other level out of the defensive lineman this year than they saw in 2022. When it comes to 2023 free agent Cole Holcomb, they are hoping they won’t have to be as patient, even if the circumstances are similar.

Both Ogunjobi and Holcomb, in 2021 and 2022, respectively, suffered late-season foot injuries and had surgeries to repair them, ending their years. In the former’s case, the team was very cautious even going into training camp, working him in slowly. Holcomb, on the other hand, expects to go by then.

“Don’t worry”, he told reporters last week about his status for training camp, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I will be ready for camp”.

Not that he isn’t doing anything now. As he told Adamski, he has not been a full participant for the Steelers during OTAs thus far, but he is on the field and doing work, and his current limited status is more precautionary than rehabilitation. It is, if anything, in part to make sure he will hit the ground running in Latrobe.

A four-year starter for the Washington Commanders since being drafted in the fifth round in 2019, Holcomb signed a three-year, $18 million free agent contract to join the Steelers this offseason. Pittsburgh turned over its inside linebacker room, releasing Myles Jack and allowing Robert Spillane and Devin Bush to walk, opting not to re-sign Marcus Allen.

Holcomb joins Elandon Roberts as the likely starters for 2023, both signed as veteran unrestricted free agents this offseason. While 2022 rookie Mark Robinson returns, the Steelers also signed veteran Tanner Muse, who is primarily a special teamer. Rookie fourth-round pick Nick Herbig might also player inside linebacker, though they are likely to initially work with him outside.

It is worth noting that injury issues are not new to Holcomb, having missed time in each of the past three seasons. He missed 10 games in 2022 due to the foot injury that is currently keeping him from being a full participant during voluntary activities. He also missed once game a year earlier, and five during the 2020 season.

But the Steelers like what he can do when he is on the field. In 2021, for example, in 16 games, he recorded 142 tackles with a sack, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

That’s the player they’re hoping they are getting, which would be for a discount if he comes without the injury baggage. At $6 million per season, it’s not exactly taking a flier on a guy, but if it works out, it would sure be a find. But we’ll still have to wait a couple months longer to get a better picture of who he is.