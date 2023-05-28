Isaac Seumalo Says Kenny Pickett And Jalen Hurts Share Similar Qualities: ‘We All Expect Great Things Out Of Kenny’

The biggest offseason addition the Pittsburgh Steelers made this year was bringing in guard Isaac Seumalo, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles. In Philadelphia, Seumalo played with Jalen Hurts at quarterback, who helped lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl appearance last year. While Seumalo hasn’t been able to spend as much time with Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett as he has with Hurts, he sees similarities between the two.

“They both shared this aspect of seeing eye-to-eye with everybody on the team regardless of where they come from or how they are. Kenny can talk to anybody at any time and I think guys respect that,” Seumalo said via audio provided by the team.

Seumalo was with the Eagles as Hurts made the jump from a rookie who took over during the season to someone who became the team’s full-time starter in Year 2, something Pickett is going through now.

“I think Jalen has some unique abilities and intangibles that are really rare. I’m not gonna say I know that of Kenny yet ‘cause I’ve only known him for a little bit, but I do see him working and that’s all you really can do; come in every day getting ready to work. I think he more than anybody wants to improve as much as he possibly can,” Seumalo added. “I think we all expect great things out of Kenny.”

Pickett and Hurts are different quarterbacks, as Hurts is more reliant on his legs than Pickett is and there are more designed quarterback runs in Philadelphia’s scheme. But leadership is one of the most important traits for a quarterback to have, and it sounds as if Pickett and Hurts are both doing just fine in that department. Hurts is someone who has immense respect in Philadelphia, and early on in OTAs, it sounds as if Pickett has the same level among his teammates, old and new, in Pittsburgh.

Pickett’s development from his rookie year to his sophomore campaign ahead is one of the biggest storylines following this Steelers team. He got better throughout the season last year, and now he’s had a full offseason to prepare as the team’s starter. Pittsburgh has added weapons around him and his offensive line has gotten better with numerous additions, including Seumalo, so he really should be better next season. If Pickett takes a step up, then the Steelers will be a team that competes with the top of the AFC North and a team that should make the playoffs with double-digit wins.

It’s going to be an interesting season. On paper, the Steelers should be a good team. But it’s gotta all come together on the field, and Pickett’s development and leadership is going to be a big part of that. While the reviews so far have been glowing, it’s going to need to be put in practice. Hopefully, Pickett can be that dude on the field like he’s been off it to this point.