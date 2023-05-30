Ike Taylor Outlines His Role As Steelers’ Scout

For the first time in an official capacity, Ike Taylor served as an assistant scout for a Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft cycle. But it’s been a process years in the making. While scouting can be a grind, Taylor doesn’t see it as anything other than a great opportunity to do what he loves.

In the latest episode of the Bleav in Steelers podcast with Taylor and co-host Mark Bergin, Taylor described his role as a Steelers scout throughout the 2023 season, one that took roots long ago.

“While I was playing I was active in the scouting department,” Taylor said. “Not official but unofficial. Always wanting to go in and see how they thought. See how the transition was going to be. Always thought I had a good eye when it comes down to guys from college getting drafted to the NFL. [Omar Khan] gave me an opportunity to hone my skills and teach me how the Pittsburgh Steelers like to do it.”

As suspected throughout the offseason and later confirmed by Khan himself, Taylor was one of two ex-Steelers hired as scouts. He joined former RB Merril Hoge. While the two may have covered a wide swath of prospects, it appears Pittsburgh leaned in on their specific position backgrounds, Taylor with the DBs and Hoge with the backfield. Taylor confirmed he spent plenty of time scouting the secondary this year.

“When it come down to position, that was my position,” he said. “Secondary. That was my #1 area.”

When he wasn’t watching tape, he was active on the scouting trail, heading to the Hula Bowl, the Senior Bowl, and several Pro Days in Florida.

Taylor added that he reported to Dan Colbert, who was promoted from Area Scout to Director of College Scouting shortly after Khan was named GM.

“Dan Colbert’s on top of me. I have to go to him when it comes down to things he wants me to do,” Taylor said. “He gave me a little bit more. I just respected that. The more he gave me, the better I felt that they felt I was getting comfortable. That they were trusting my reads, my summaries.”

Taylor was a heady cornerback who had plenty of time to learn in the NFL, spending twelve years in the league, all with the Steelers. A fourth-round pick from relatively small UL-Lafayette, he had to earn all his opportunities, using his elite speed and size along with his football IQ to become the team’s #1 corner for years.

Retired for a decade, he’s moved into the next phase of his life. Since his playing days ended, he’s been heavily involved on the media side and now has officially broken into scouting.

“For me, this is not a job. Scouting is not a job,” Taylor said. “I love doing this. I’ve won two, been to three [Super Bowls] as a player. I’d love to win one in the front office.”

Taylor had to have been happy with the team’s selections, getting two big and long corners in second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. and seventh-round selection Cory Trice Jr. Porter could make an immediate impact while Trice is more talented than your typical seventh-round selection. Discussing his role, Taylor deflected taking credit for those picks, correctly noting it’s a team process, and scouts on Taylor’s level play just one piece of a large puzzle. Still, his role helps lay the groundwork for the decision-makers on draft day.

Check out the entire episode below.