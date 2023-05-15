Steelers News

Fowler: Former Steelers WR James Washington Signing With Saints

Posted on

Quick update on an article that we wrote yesterday. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR James Washington is signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

As reported Sunday, Washington had a visit scheduled with the team and it obviously went well enough for him to reach an agreement with the organization.

Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in 2018, Washington was a vertical threat in college who showed some of the same in the NFL. But a lack of top-end speed and separating ability made him a bit of an awkward threat and he lost playing time to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool throughout his career.

In his four years as a Steeler, he caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After becoming a free agent in 2022, he went back home and signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. A broken foot suffered in training camp landed him on IR and he missed most of the year. Dallas activated him late in the season and Washington appeared in a pair of games before being released. He briefly spent time with the New York Giants before becoming a free agent after their season ended.

According to Saints’ beat writer Nick Underhill, Washington is healthy now.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

To Top
error: Alert: Content is protected !!