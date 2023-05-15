Fowler: Former Steelers WR James Washington Signing With Saints

Quick update on an article that we wrote yesterday. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ WR James Washington is signing a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Free agent wide receiver James Washington is signing one-year deal with the #Saints, per source. Former second-round pick with the Steelers is now a new target for Derek Carr. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

As reported Sunday, Washington had a visit scheduled with the team and it obviously went well enough for him to reach an agreement with the organization.

Pittsburgh’s second-round pick in 2018, Washington was a vertical threat in college who showed some of the same in the NFL. But a lack of top-end speed and separating ability made him a bit of an awkward threat and he lost playing time to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool throughout his career.

In his four years as a Steeler, he caught 114 passes for 1,629 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After becoming a free agent in 2022, he went back home and signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. A broken foot suffered in training camp landed him on IR and he missed most of the year. Dallas activated him late in the season and Washington appeared in a pair of games before being released. He briefly spent time with the New York Giants before becoming a free agent after their season ended.

According to Saints’ beat writer Nick Underhill, Washington is healthy now.