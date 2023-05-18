Former Steelers Defensive Lineman Carlos Davis Getting A Look By Houston Texans

Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis may be getting a chance continue his NFL career elsewhere. After spending three seasons in the Black and Gold, Davis worked out for the Houston Texans today, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.

Source: #Texans worked out former #Steelers defensive lineman Carlos Davis. Davis worked out for #Jaguars at their rookie minicamp last week. Davis is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound former #Steelers seventh-round pick from @HuskerFBNation Has 12 career tackles, three for losses, one sack — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 18, 2023

Davis was taken in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Steelers and saw game action 12 times in his career. Davis mostly played his rookie year when he saw the field seven times. However, Davis was also called into action four times in 2021 in the absence of Stephon Tuitt and due to Tyson Alualu’s injury. Davis and the team’s issues as a whole in stopping the run that season led to the Steelers not turning to Davis much in 2022.

Davis only played in one game last season, Week Eight’s blowout loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, due to an injury to Larry Ogunjobi. Davis was able to record his first NFL sack against Philadelphia, but despite this did see any more playing time in 2022. Davis spent the rest of the season on the Steelers practice squad and without being signed to a futures deal, he and Pittsburgh went their separate ways.

Now, Davis is looking to keep his NFL dream alive. Davis has shown flashes in his time as a Steeler but was never consistent enough to keep a role on a team that usually has a really good defensive line. Moving to Houston may be best for Davis to resurrect his career. The Texans are in the middle of a rebuild and may be willing to try and develop Davis as he is still relatively young at 26 years old.

However, after not being able to latch on with the Jacksonville Jaguars after their rookie minicamp it may be harder for Davis. Fortunately for the Nebraska product, a team may want him for OTAs and training camp for a look. The Texans are a young team with a potential superstar at EDGE rusher in Will Anderson Jr. Davis plays inside and the Texans could use his ability to plug the run and generate interior pressure to complement Anderson. Only time will tell if Davis gets a chance to prove himself in training camp for the Texans.