Entrance Physical: OL Spencer Anderson

Welcome to a new series, the “entrance physicals.” We will evaluate each new player signed by the Steelers with a focus on current health and past injuries. As always, these reports are based on publicly available information, including player interviews, injury reports and reliable news sources. I have no access to the players’ medical records and have not examined them or discussed this with them unless otherwise noted.

Selected by the Steelers with the 251st pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Maryland offensive lineman Spencer Anderson played all five positions during his final season with the Terrapins. Speaking at Maryland preseason media day last August, Anderson talked about his desire to maintain that skill: “I was always taught that outside of availability being your best ability, I think versatility is next because, you never know, guys can go down and some people may not be able to get into a right-handed or a left-handed stance or somebody can’t snap the ball. And whatever adds more value to the team is where I see I fit.” Add durability what Anderson brings to Pittsburgh. He has been Mr. Reliable throughout his three years of varsity football at Bishop McNamara High School as well as his five years in Maryland.

Vitals

Age 22 (6/7/2000); Height 6′ 4″; Weight 305 lbs; BMI 37.1

Season/Injury

2018

Appeared in two games. No documented injury.

2019

Played in 11 of 12 regular-season games, starting at right tackle for two weeks in place of the injured Marcus Minor. No documented injury.

2020

Started all five regular-season games in a COVID-shortened season, with four at left tackle and one at center. No documented injury.

2021

Started all 13 games with nine at right tackle and four at center. No documented injury.

2022

Started all 13 games with 12 at right tackle and one at right guard. No documented injury.

Summary

Sparkling clean bill of health. Not one single missed practice or medical concern from what I can tell after a fairly extensive internet drill down.

Impressive durability throughout high school and college career. Anderson started 31 straight games in his final three years at Maryland.

Frequently wore a right arm brace in games, presumably for protection. No known history of arm injury.

Should be ready to participate in rookie minicamp and OTAs.

Level of Fitness: Very good.