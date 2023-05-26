‘Cooking Up Something Special:’ Alex Highsmith Optimistic About Steelers’ Season

The Standard Is The Standard in Pittsburgh and that means winning Super Bowls. Unfortunately, it isn’t easy winning Super Bowls and that’s why the teams with the most Lombardi trophies only have six. While it is still early in preseason activities, Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE Alex Highsmith believes the 2023 Steelers can win the Super Bowl.

Highsmith joined The Cook & Joe Show on 93.7 The Fan today and said the Steelers are building something special this season.

“We can be great,” Highsmith said. “Truly believe we are cooking up something special, and just like always the Super Bowl is the goal. I just truly can’t wait for the season to start and it’s going to be a special one so I can’t wait.”

The Steelers have built a team this season that brings back memories of the mid-2000s teams with a suffocating defense led by electric outside linebackers and a superstar safety, while having a young offense that’s trying to find its groove. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 2008 so why not go back to the formula that worked over a decade ago?

With such a young offense and quarterback in Kenny Pickett it will be on Highsmith and his cast of defensive superstars to carry the load. The AFC is stacked with high-powered offenses and elite quarterbacks and Pittsburgh’s offense simply hasn’t given us enough evidence to say that they can keep up with the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

However, the defense needs to do its part in slowing these teams down. A fully healthy Steelers defense was able to slow down the Cincinnati Bengals offense in Week One last season in a truly dominant showing. When the defense was healthy, and in particular EDGE T.J. Watt, the Steelers allowed only 16.2 points per game. Over a full season that would’ve rank best in the NFL.

If the Steelers have the league’s best defense they certainly will be making noise, and it feels very likely the offense takes a step in the right direction too. An elite defense with a young, improving offense feels very 2008ish so if the defense and offense both step up this season, Highsmith is right, Pittsburgh can be great.