Cleveland Browns Legendary Running Back Jim Brown Dead At 87

Some sad news to pass along today. Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown, arguably the greatest runner in NFL history, is dead at 87. According to the Associated Press, Brown died Friday at his home in Los Angeles.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, civil rights advocate and actor, has died at 87. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) May 19, 2023

Brown’s wife Monique shared this message on Instagram a short time ago.

Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown has passed away, his wife Monique Brown announced on Instagram. RIP to a #Browns legend. pic.twitter.com/giDTuPQfmN — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2023

The sixth overall pick of the 1957 NFL Draft, Brown made nine Pro Bowls and eight All-Pro teams. He saw immediate success, winning Rookie of the Year and MVP in his first season in the league. He would go on to win two more MVPs, tied for third-most in league history only behind QBs Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers.

Even before the NFL, Brown was a star runner at Syracuse and eventually inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Once he got to the NFL, Brown rushed for 1000+ yards in seven of the nine seasons he played. Over that time, he led the league in rushing in eight seasons. In 1958, he rushed for a career-high 17 touchdowns; in 1963, he rushed for 1,863 yards in just a 14-game season, an average of more than 133 yards per game.

9x Pro Bowler.

9x All Pro.

3x MVP.

8x NFL Rushing Leader.

1964 NFL Champion.

Hall of Famer. Happy birthday, Jim Brown! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NlrGobeECi — NFL Legends (@NFLLegends) February 17, 2022

Brown retired early after his age 29 season. He left the game as the NFL’s then all-time leading rusher and was an obvious first ballot Hall of Famer when eligible in 1971. He ended his career with 12,312 rushing yards and 106 touchdowns while finding the end zone another 20 times via pass receptions.

You don't get a major NFL award named for you unless you're truly special. As the namesake of the NFL's renamed award for the league's rushing yards champion, Jim Brown was every bit of that and more. pic.twitter.com/pNvFET7kix — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023

His 1,985 career rushing yards against the Steelers were the third-most he had against any team, only trailing the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Cardinals.

In 1983, Brown said he considered unretiring in order to prevent Franco Harris from breaking his rushing record. Brown never did and Harris fell short of his mark by about 200 yards.

Brown is on the short-list of the greatest running backs in football history, joining a group of names like Barry Sanders, Walter Payton, and Eric Dickerson. But almost all who witnessed Brown play believe he takes the top spot. He’s also widely considered one of the best players to ever play the game, taking the #2 spot only behind WR Jerry Rice in the league’s 2016 rankings.

After retiring, Brown became an actor, best known for his role in The Dirty Dozen, and maintained his celebrity presence, though he was seen less often in his final years. He also became a civil rights activist during the 1960s and 1970s. Our best wishes to the Brown family and the NFL community on a very sad day.

Moments ago, the Cleveland Browns sent out this tweet remembering Brown’s life and legacy.

Jim Brown Forever 🧡🤎♾️ Legend. Leader. Activist. Visionary. It’s impossible to describe the profound love and gratitude we feel for having the opportunity to be a small piece of Jim’s incredible life and legacy. We mourn his passing, but celebrate the indelible light he… pic.twitter.com/F2rrTUnsc1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 19, 2023

We are heartbroken by the passing of the legendary Jim Brown. One of the greatest players in NFL history, a true pioneer and activist. Jim Brown’s legacy will live on forever. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/byBcZ0c7KG — NFL (@NFL) May 19, 2023

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has issued the following statement after Brown’s death.

Roger Goodell on the passing of Jim Brown. pic.twitter.com/rK34c3PcHG — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 19, 2023

Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/E1TSztpjga — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 19, 2023