Buy Or Sell: Ravens Will Have Better WR Corps In 2023 Than Steelers

With the Steelers’ 2023 offseason underway following a disappointing season that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to begin reloading, through the free agency process, through the draft, and perhaps even through trade.

This is now a young team on the offensive side of the ball, though one getting older on defense, and both sides could stand to be supplemented robustly, including in the trenches—either one. Changes have been made to the coaching staff, even if not all of the desired ones, as the roster continues to renew with the weeks ticking by.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: The Ravens have a better wide receiver corps on paper in 2023 than the Steelers.

Explanation: Baltimore’s wide receiver group now includes four first-round picks, including veteran free agents Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. In addition to the returning Rashod Bateman, the team used its 2023 first-round pick to bring in Zay Flowers. With all the weapons he now has, quarterback Lamar Jackson joked that he would like to try to thro for 6000 yards.

Buy:

Let’s first establish what we’re talking about. We are talking about the quality of the wide receiver groups, not expectations about their production, which can be influenced by numerous factors, not the least of which being quarterback play.

And if the Ravens get anything close to the vintage Odell Beckham Jr., this is going to be a dangerous wide receiver group. He hasn’t played in a year, getting his body right, but he looked the part during his time with the Rams after escaping the purgatory of Cleveland.

Rashod Bateman is also a very talented player who has had his misfortunes with injuries. Provided that that is behind him, he should be in for a big year. Agholor is more about depth, but Zay Flowers, the rookie, can be a deadly instant contributor.

Compared to the Steelers, they have an inconsistent possession receiver in Diontae Johnson, a past-his-prime big vet slot guy in Allen Robinson II, and as far as George Pickens goes, yes, he has all the talent in the world, but he hasn’t shown he can put it all together yet. Is he really any more talented than Bateman?

Sell:

Availability is a key ability, and the Ravens’ top two receivers—Beckham and Bateman—have enormous questions on that subject. Combined, the two played all of six games during the 2022 season. At least we can have higher expectations about Johnson and Pickens being on the field.

And let’s not forget that Johnson is a Pro Bowl talent. 2022 wasn’t his best year, but he is much better than last season would indicate. Between the two of them, the Steelers could very well have a pair of 1000-yard receivers. Both of them expect to do that in 2023, and to reach the Pro Bowl.

While Robinson is a guy who has had injury concerns, he should be able to handle a reduced role in 2023 with the Steelers, and we haven’t mentioned Calvin Austin III, who can add a speed wrinkle into the offense that has been missing.