Buy Or Sell: Alex Highsmith Will Be Last Surviving Member Of 2020 Class On 53-Man Roster

With the Steelers’ 2023 offseason underway following a disappointing season that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to begin reloading, through the free agency process, through the draft, and perhaps even through trade.

This is now a young team on the offensive side of the ball, though one getting older on defense, and both sides could stand to be supplemented robustly, including in the trenches—either one. Changes have been made to the coaching staff, even if not all of the desired ones, as the roster continues to renew with the weeks ticking by.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: Alex Highsmith will be the only remaining member of the Steelers’ 2020 draft class on the 53-man roster.

Explanation: While the Steelers didn’t have a first-round pick in 2020 due to the trade for Minkah Fitzpatrick, the ranks of players remaining from that group are narrowing going into year four. Their top selection, wide receiver Chase Claypool, was traded last year. They only had six draft picks in total.

Buy:

Let’s just flesh out the scenario, to start. Chase Claypool, their second-round pick, is already gone, as are safety Antoine Brooks Jr. and defensive lineman Carlos Davis, sixth- and seventh-round picks, respectively. The other three are still under contract in Alex Highsmith, Anthony McFarland Jr., and Kevin Dotson.

McFarland already missed the cut for the 53-man roster last year. And players rarely bounce back from a demotion to the practice squad after having previously been a member of the 53-man roster for more than a year.

And then there’s Dotson. He has already conceded that he’s lost his starting job. His salary is high for a one-position backup offensive lineman. The odds favor him being traded to a team in need of offensive line help. That would leave Highsmith as the last man standing.

Sell:

Let’s not rush to dump McFarland and Dotson. First of all, the man who occupied McFarland’s roster spot last year, Benny Snell Jr., is gone. If the season started today, McFarland would be on the 53-man roster. Right now his only competition is Jason Huntley and Alfonzo Graham. Do you even recognize their names?

As far as Dotson goes, yes, he’s most likely out of the starting lineup, but he is definitely one of the Steelers’ nine best offensive linemen, and there’s nothing saying he can’t work to pick up some position versatility this offseason.

In fact, I’m sure that’s exactly what the Steelers will be pushing him to do. He’ll get some work at center. They might even work him some at tackle. His price is on the high side for a reserve lineman, but they have paid restricted tender prices for guys like Miles Boykin in the very recent past. Dotson is certainly more valuable than that, and they know they are unlikely to have such good luck on the health front along the offensive line this year.