The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Final URFA Predictions, Kozora Defensive FA Wishlist, Listener Emails, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 98 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the start of the annual college pro day cycle and where all we have spotted scouts from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers, as expected, did not receive any 2023 compensatory draft picks on Thursday so Alex and I discuss that news, in addition to talking about a few other NFL teams and their outcomes. We also go over the Steelers’ official draft selections on the heels of those being known Friday morning.

The start of the 2023 NFL free agent signing period is next week so Alex and I roll through the Steelers list of unrestricted players and attempt to predict who will stay and who will go when it comes to those players. We actually differ in opinion on a few of them.

Alex released his defensive player free agent wishlist on Friday so we go through each of the players that he highlighted on it.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

