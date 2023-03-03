The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Early Scouting Combine Fits, Thursday Position Groups Review, Friday Lookahead, & More

Season 13, Episode 95 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about all that has happened so far at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

We talk about the interests the Pittsburgh Steelers have had so far in certain position groups at the combine to start the show. We then dive into the on-the-field results from Thursday at the scouting combine when it comes to the first three position groups, defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers.

Alex and highlight several solid performances from Thursday’s combine action and especially when it comes to players that we believe best fit for the Steelers. We then each pick 15 players from Thursday’s combine action we feel really have a good chance at being Pittsburgh draft picks.

The defensive backs will be on the field on Friday going through their scouting combine paces so Alex and I do a short preview of the cornerbacks and safeties and specific players we look forward watching.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

