The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Draft Prospects, 2023 Combine Review, Kozora Mock Draft, Bud Dupree, & Much More

Season 13, Episode 96 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all took place at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine since our Friday show. That means we go over the cornerback, safety, offensive linemen, wide receiver, quarterback and running back groups.

Alex and I talk quite a bit about several players at the combine that we learned quite a bit more about over the weekend. We also talk about the possibility of a top tackle or cornerback falling to the Steelers at 17th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

We go over a few key pro days that will happen in the next two weeks as it relates to the Steelers.

We make sure to discuss the several position groups that the Steelers seemed to have the most interest in at the combine when it came to formal meetings in Indianapolis. Just a lot of combine and pre-draft talk that includes going over the future of a few events in addition to a few injuries that took place over the weekend.

With the 2023 combine now over with, Alex has a new mock draft released so we go over it from top to bottom during this show.

As expected, the Tennessee Titans will be releasing outside linebacker Bud Dupree soon, according to Monday morning reports, so Alex and I discuss the probability of him returning to the Steelers this offseason.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few questions we have received this last week from listeners of the show. We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post.

