Report: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones Has Top 30 Visit Scheduled With Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly have an upcoming “Top 30” pre-draft visit with Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones. That report comes from Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler, who rattles off a long list of teams Jones is set to meet with.

Ohio State OT Dawand Jones has Top 30 visits scheduled with the following teams, per source. • Commanders

• Eagles

• Colts

• Steelers

• Browns

• Bengals

• Seahawks — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 8, 2023

Jones is considered a potential first-round pick. He’s the biggest player in this year’s draft at nearly 6’8, 375 pounds with some of the longest arms in the class.

Pittsburgh could consider offensive tackle help to upgrade either LT Dan Moore Jr. or RT Chukwuma Okorafor. Jones’ best NFL fit is projected to be at right tackle.

Each team gets up to 30 non-local visits before the draft, bringing prospects to the team’s facility. Though the team is under a new GM in Omar Khan, the Steelers have historically selected a large chunk of their picks from that top 30 list. Last year, Pitt QB Kenny Pickett visited though his locality to Pittsburgh didn’t count as one of the team’s 30. Linebacker Mark Robinson and QB Chris Oladokun for true Top 30 visits selected by the Steelers, both taken in the seventh round.

In our scouting report, Tom Mead praised Jones for having good burst out of his stance for his size and frame and using his rare length to create the first significant contact with the defender, a key under Steelers’ OL Coach Pat Meyer. But Mead also noted Jones must do a better job redirecting and handling counters while his weight is a concern. At the Senior Bowl, he told our Ross McCorkle he wanted to be down to 360 pounds for the Combine. He weighed in 15 pounds heavier than that.

Jones does have youth on his side, not turning 22 until August. Generally, the Steelers have gravitated towards drafting younger players in the early rounds.

According to the aggregate website Mock Draft Database, Jones is being mocked with one of the top picks in the second round. He could be an option for the team at #32. For the first time in more than three decades, the Steelers have three picks in the top 50, selecting at #17, #32, and #49.

Once more visits are reported, we’ll have a tracker page dedicated to that top 30.

Check out our full scouting report on Jones below.