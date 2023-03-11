Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Josh Carney, Dave Bryan, Melanie Friedlander, and Alexa Dellarocco telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 737, Alexa DellaRocco talks about one young tight end that the Pittsburgh Steelers might consider drafting this year should they not re-sign veteran free agent TE Zach Gentry.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 737)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-3-11-23-episode-737
6bc9mw6n