Last Weekend Before Free Agency: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

We’re days away from the start of the 2023 NFL year and free agency. Last week wrapped up the 2023 NFL Combine and the calendar is really picking up after a quiet February. Pittsburgh has big decision to make on re-signing their own key names and we’ll see how aggressive Omar Khan is in his first full free agency as Steelers’ GM. Draft-wise, Pro Days are kicking off and we’re keeping close tabs on where the Steelers go. As always, we’ll have it covered for you.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

1 – What Pro Day are you most interested in seeing the Steelers attend? Here’s a link to the Pro Day schedule.

2 – Will the Steelers have signed an external free agent by Wednesday night at 8 PM/EST?

3 – Will CB Cam Sutton be re-signed prior to the start of the new league year (Wednesday, March 15th at 12 PM/EST)?

4 – Which offensive players will be re-signed prior to the start of the new league year? QB Mason Rudolph, RB Benny Snell, TE Zach Gentry, FB Derek Watt, WR Miles Boykin, OG Jesse Davis, and OT Trent Scott.

5 – Should player contracts be fully guaranteed?

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents disagreed with Cam Heyward’s belief that the Combine workouts and testing should be replaced by a scrimmage. By a 14 to two margin, respondents believe scrimmages too risky and that plenty of playing tape exists already. What respondents really want to know is the answer to the age old question of boxers or briefs?

Question 2: Lot’s of strong performances at the combine. A number of players did not participate in the 40-yard dash. But five wide receivers and three running backs who did had an official time of less than 4.4 seconds. No one respondent got this question correct. But the median response was eight wide receivers and running backs completing the 40 in under 4.4 seconds. Nice job as a group.

Question 3: Respondents generally recognize that Steelers owner Art Rooney II may have to break open his piggy bank to improve team facilities in light of the NFLPA survey. But most (10-6) do not view it as a big concern. Certainly, some surprise at the 22 ranking but nothing seemed that difficult to improve.

Question 4: Seven folks believe Cam Sutton will be the first player the Steelers re-sign among the 18 scheduled to become unrestricted free agents on March 15. Four said Zach Gentry will be the first since it may be less complicated. Other players mentioned were Robert Spillane, Derek Watt, and Anthony Miller. Miller re-signed on January 17 so did not count toward this question. We’ll find out soon enough who is next.

Question 5: The interview is the most important part of the Combine according to ten respondents. Four placed most importance on the medical and only two on the workouts themselves. As several people mentioned, the interview is the best chance for team’s to evaluate the character of the player to determine if they are a good fit for the team.

Questions Combine Scrimmage ? Combine WR/RB <4.4 40 Time NFLPA Facility Survey Concern? 1st Steelers FA re-signed Most Important at Combine SD Consensus NO 8 NO CAM SUTTON INTERVIEW Correct Answers YOUR CALL 8 YOUR CALL TBD YOUR CALL

As promised, here are the folks with the most points during the offseason. Just an informal ranking since many questions subjective. Some are yet to be determined.