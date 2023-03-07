Combine Interview: DB Jammie Robinson Plays For His Mother, Says Meeting With Steelers ‘Sticking With Me Today’

Florida State DB Jammie Robinson has lived plenty of life in 22 years.

The former four-star recruit played for powerhouse Lee County High School and made himself into quite the football player, being named the 2018 Florida Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead his team to a 15-0 record and the 6A state championship. Robinson continued his football career at the University of South Carolina after high school, earning freshman All-SEC honors as he made an immediate impact on the field at safety for the Gamecocks. He then transferred to Florida State after two seasons in the SEC, becoming a two-time All-ACC selection, the first back-to-back DB to earn the honor at FSU since Jalen Ramsey.

Savvy play from #FSU S Jammie Robinson – knew the slant was coming, reads and reacts quickly, steps into it, and snatches it from Harley for the INT. pic.twitter.com/qVvFsPB74e — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) May 5, 2022

When interviewing Robinson at the NFL Combine, I asked what one trait of his that sticks out in this safety class. Robinson mentioned that his ability to be fluid and play multiple roles separates him from the rest of his peers, but credits his upbringing to how he plays the game today.

“Honestly, versatility,” Robinson said. “Being able to play the nickel, the dime, both safety positions. That’s what I can honestly say, and I know all those guys… physical, they’re smart students of the game and they play fast. And I feel like that’s the same thing with me. That just comes from how I’m raised. I got five brothers and a single parent mom. So, when I play football, it’s just the joyfulness for my mom. Had a rough upbringing a little bit, but I feel like that’s just like my safe haven, honestly.”

Robinson has had quite the upbringing regarding his family dynamic. One of his five brothers passed away when Robinson was five years old while another one of his brothers was sentenced to 10 years of prison when he was 10 years old. His eldest brother has eight children, and he helped his younger brother get a job in Tallahassee while he lived with Jammie as he attempted to get his life established. His mom managed to make everything work on her own providing for all her boys while overcoming to loss of one son and the other being put away in jail. However, through the adversity, Robinson recognized that him playing football was his mother’s escape from the daily struggles to try and make ends meet.

“So, me playing football and her coming to the games, being excited, being the loudest fan out there and running up and down on the field supporting me that cheered her up,” Robinson said. “So, that was the main thing. That’s why I do what I do today.”

Mike Norvell texted S Jammie Robinson on Sunday morning to say this play would be "forever" associated with the FSU-Miami rivalry. pic.twitter.com/3ijK1injSi — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) November 7, 2022

Having recently completed the pre-draft profile on Robinson, his versatility sticks out. He can line up single-high, in split zone, in the box, in the slot, or on the edge. He is a tenacious run defender who looks to stick his competition with big hits, but also can run with receivers down the field in coverage. When I asked if he has a position he would prefer to play at the next level, Robinson responded that he enjoyed being that versatile chess piece and doesn’t prefer one position over the other.

“No sir. I don’t,” Robinson answered. “I just know to play football and whatever the position coach needs me at. I had to go through that in college and high school. So, wherever they need me at, I’m going to be there. I like playing nickel, the nickel position, being able to cover in the slot on those quick twitch guys. Being able to blitz off the edge. And when I’m at safety, being at 12 yards deep and coming down and make a tackle at three yards. And just being able to be in a deep part the field, that’s a great thing for me.”

S Jammie Robinson did NOT want to give up a TD before halftime pic.twitter.com/Lcf71wS3Xv — RanDynasty (@ran_dynasty) November 19, 2022

Jammie Robinson isn’t the most gifted athlete physically and lacks great size and length for the position, but you can’t question the man’s heart and effort on the field. He always plays full speed and takes on every rep with a sense of urgency you love to see in a defender. His best fits at the next level are likely as a strong safety that can flow downhill to stop the run or as a nickel/dime defender that can aid in run support while also matching up with TEs and slot receivers. I asked Robinson if he met with the Steelers at the Combine and if he was able to have an interaction with Mike Tomlin back at the Senior Bowl.

“I met informally with them last night, but I think I have a formal with them here as well,” Robinson answered. “[Tomlin] was down at the Senior Bowl. I met with him in person and shook his hand. You know, it’s crazy because he is a black head coach and you know, like there’s not that many black head coaches in the NFL, but you know how the today’s world is, you know what I’m saying? Being a black head coach is amazing. So, I definitely took that meeting, and it stuck with me. It’s still sticking with me to today. So, it was very fortunate to meet with him.”

Jammie Robinson is a first-class human that loves the game of football. You can see it on the film, and you can feel it in how he talks about the game. He honors his mother and the sacrifices she made for him and his brothers by playing for her, using that as motivation to become the best player he can be. The Steelers could use help at safety should they not re-sign either Terrell Edmunds or Damontae Kazee this offseason as well as needing help at nickel. Jammie Robinson looks, feels, and sounds like a Pittsburgh Steeler, and by his words about Mike Tomlin, it appears as if he would approve of the match as well should they select him this spring.