2023 Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Draft Visit Tracker

As we do every year, we’ll keep tabs in one central post with the 2023 NFL Draft prospects we know have pre-draft visits, otherwise known as “Top 30” meetings, with the Pittsburgh Steelers. History has shown a strong correlation between the players the team brings in and the names they draft next month.

We will keep this post updated throughout the next six weeks when new names get added. In addition to pre-draft visits, we’ll include local visits that don’t count as one of the team’s Top 30 and any Pro Day dinners that get reported.

If we miss anyone, please let us know in the comments below.

Last Updated: 3/11/2023

Visits & Scheduled Visits (2 out of 30)

OT Dawand Jones – Ohio State – Scheduled

DL Gervon Dexter – Florida – Scheduled