2023 Draft OT Prospects: PFF Grades And Big Board Ranks

Today I wanted to look at offensive tackle prospects in the upcoming draft, a position that the Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to upgrade or add depth to. The graph below uses their 2022 PFF Grade and their current rank on PFF’s Big Board that updates through the draft process:
The top overall player on PFF’s current board at the position is Ohio State’s Paris Johnson at number 13. He had a minimal 26 snaps in 2020 with snaps at both guard spots and right tackle, following that up with 768 at right guard in 2021, then providing his most snaps (827) all at left tackle last season. Johnson had an 83 overall grade, low 80 run block and zone block grades, an upper 70 pass block grade, and low 70 gap block and good true pass set grades. He allowed two sacks and 12 hurries in 2022 at left tackle, compared to no sacks and 13 hurries in 2021 on a slightly lower snap count at right guard.
Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski lands on the top right of the chart as a projected early pick and solid 89.5 overall grade, and saw a snap increase each of the last three seasons (882, 828, 672) all at left tackle. In 2022, he had the previously mentioned high overall grade, along with 90+ pass block and outstanding true pass block grades, a high 80 zone block grade, low 80 run block grade, and good high 60 gap block grade. Skoronski had fantastic numbers given his snap count last season, allowing only one sack and three hurries, compared to two sacks and 12 hurries in 2021 and two sacks and 11 hurries the year before.
Broderick Jones of Georgia played a minimal 25 snaps in 2020 all at right tackle, following that up with 438 snaps primarily at left tackle and a bit at right tackle in 2021, then playing all 933 of his snaps at left tackle last season. He had an upper 70 overall grade, mid 80 pass block grade, a great mid 70 true pass set grade, low 70 run block and zone block grades, but a low 60 gap block grade. Broderick Jones did not allow a sack in 2022 which is very impressive at left tackle and considering his high snap count and allowed seven hurries, compared to two sacks and five hurries the previous year on far less opportunity.
Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison saw an increased workload each of the last three years (862, 671, 333), playing left tackle primarily along with 53 snaps at right tackle in 2022. He had low 70 overall and good true pass set grades, an 80+ pass block grade, upper 60 run block and zone block grades, and an above average mid 60 gap block grade. Harrison improved his production on increased opportunity last season, allowing one sack and eight hurries, compared to two sacks and 14 hurries in 2021, and one sack with four hurries the year before on far less snaps.
The first player that would start day two of the draft on PFF’s current board is another Ohio State product in Dawand Jones. He played a minimal 80 snaps in 2020 all at left tackle, then had 750+ snaps each of the last two seasons all at right guard. In 2022, he had a low 80 overall grade, 90+ zone block grade, mid 80 run block grade, upper 70 pass block grade, good mid 70 true pass set grade, but low 60 gap block grade. Dawand Jones did not allow a sack last year along with five hurries, an improvement from three sacks and seven hurries in 2021 on a similar snap count. He is a massive human along with a huge wingspan and hands, with our own Senior Bowl scout Ross McCorkle noting good hand use and rushers having no chance in practice, and Jonathan Heitritter seeing him as a day two prospect but was on the ground too much for his size.
Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse had 650+ snaps in 2020 with most of those coming at left tackle along with nearly 200 at right tackle, following this up with 784 snaps in 2021 and 686 last season, virtually all at left tackle. He had a mid 70 overall grade, 80+ pass block grade, a great upper 70 true pass set grade, and upper 60 run, zone, and gap block grades. Bergeron had his most sacks allowed in 2022 (five) compared to one the previous year on nearly 100 more snaps, and four in 2020, but did improve his hurry numbers each season (three, nine, 11). Our own Alex Kozora noted an up and down Senior Bowl week, and Heitritter discussing a potentially successful move to guard in his future. Bergeron started at left tackle in the Bowl game, with most of my positive notes on him coming as a pass blocker, but negatives in the form of a crucial false start penalty in the red zone and a hands to the face penalty, along with getting beat around the edge on a pass play.
Tennessee’s Darnell Wright played 550+ snaps at right tackle and a bit of left tackle in 2020, following that up with his most snaps the last three seasons (922) with the vast majority at left tackle, then had nearly 900 snaps all at right tackle in 2022. He had a low 70 overall grade, low 80 pass block grade, great high 70 true pass set grade, mid 60 run block and gap block grades, but high 50 zone block grade. Wright did not allow a sack last season along with six hurries at right tackle, compared to three sacks and 13 hurries at left tackle in 2021 on a similar snap count, after allowing five sacks and nine hurries in 2020. Several of our contributors that went to the Senior Bowl had mostly positives to say including Dave Bryan and Kozora, with Heitritter seeing a possible kick into guard, Tyler Wise seeing Wright as a great fit with the Steelers, and was a practice player of the week. He made my game notes with several positives, particularly as a pass blocker in the first half along with a good pulling block on a toss run, though he did allow a quarterback hit and was also pushed back and beat in pass pro in the second half.
Jaelyn Duncan of Maryland had 800+ snaps in each of the last two seasons and just over 300 in 2020, playing virtually every snap at left tackle. In 2022, he had low 60 overall, run block, and zone block grades, an upper 60 pass block grade, but mid 50 gap block and average true pass set grades. Duncan’s production worsened each season, allowing seven sacks and 17 hurries last year, compared to four sacks and seven hurries in 2021 on essentially the same snap count, and one sack with six hurries on far less opportunity in 2020. Kozora noted some ups and downs at the Senior Bowl and Heitritter noted him as a potential day two candidate. He made my game notes with several wins as a run blocker along with a pass block, with a negative coming on a botched under center snap.
Now for players outside PFF’s top 100, starting with BYU’s Blake Freeland. He had 850+ snaps in each of the last two years when he exclusively played left tackle, and had just over 450 snaps with nearly all of them coming at right tackle in 2020. Last season, he had the best 91 overall grade of the group, along with 90+ pass block and zone block grades, a high 80 run block grade, great high 70 true pass set grade, but slightly above average 60+ gap block grade. Freeland’s only sack allowed came in 2021, and also had impressively low hurry numbers of four and three the last two years at left tackle, after allowing 11 hurries at right tackle in 2020 on noticeably less snaps. He was also at the Senior Bowl, with Heitritter seeing him as a day two prospect, and made my game notes positively several times in terms of run blocking including a nice hustle play downfield, but noted an up and down performance in pass pro with a couple wins, but allowed a quarterback hit around the edge and was pushed back on another.
Tyler Steen of Alabama saw an increased workload each season (841, 838, 630) and played all but one snap at left tackle. He had upper 60 overall and zone block grades, a mid 70 pass block grade, a good 70+ true pass set grade, a mid 60 run block grade, and above average 60+ gap block grade. Steen allowed more hurries as the years passed (19, 10, seven) but did improve his sacks allowed from five to two the last two campaigns, compared to three in 2020 on less opportunity. Kozora noted him positively as a player with good strength and seeing high potential at guard. Steen had an up and down Senior Bowl game, noting some wins in both the run and pass game, but some negative reps particularly in pass pro including poor effort that led to a quarterback hit and allowing another pressure, and was unable to land a second level block in the run game.
Baylor’s Connor Galvin had over 900 snaps in each of the last two seasons, after having 584 in 2020, with every opportunity coming at left tackle. In 2022, he had upper 70 overall and pass block grades, a great mid 80 true pass set grade, a mid 70 run block grade, low 70 zone block grade, and good upper 60 gap block grade. Galvin’s production was better in 2021, with no sacks allowed and only two hurries, compared to four sacks and nine hurries last season on nearly identical snaps, and allowed the most sacks (five) and hurries (11) in 2020 on noticeably less opportunity. He was a Shrine Bowl participant, and noted him really struggling with several lost reps as a pass blocker including a quarterback hit and another getting beat around the edge, with the only positive note I had coming on a nice run block.
Luke Haggard of Indiana saw increased opportunities each of the last three years (902, 707, 331) and played every snap at left tackle. Last season, he had an upper 60 overall grade, 70+ pass block and good true pass set grades, a mid 60 zone block grade, but upper 50 run block and gap block grades. Haggard allowed more sacks each year with more snaps (three, two, one) but improved his hurries allowed to ten last year, after allowing a whopping 23 the previous season and 15 in 2020. He was also at the Shrine Bowl and had a few positive plays, including good movement on a run block that aided an explosive run along with a nice pulling block, but also lost a couple pass pro reps, most notably getting beat and penalized for holding but still allowed the defender to get a quarterback hit.
Next, I would like to highlight some other players that are day three options on PFF’s current big board that had above the mean grades. Arkansas Dalton Wagner saw his workload increase each of the last three years (902, 562, 413) and played all but one snap at right tackle. In 2022, he had a low 80 overall grade, upper 70 pass block and great true pass set grades, mid 70 run block and zone block grades, and a good upper 60 gap block grade. Wagner improved his sacks allowed from three to two the last two seasons on a substantial snap increase last year, but did allow more hurries each season (15, six, five). He made my Shrine Bowl game notes with two negative plays, one getting beat around the edge in pass pro, and another losing a run block rep which allowing his man to make the tackle.
T.J. Bass of Oregon played 386 snaps at left guard in 2020, then had his highest snap count the last three season (931) with 500 at left tackle and 400+ at left guard, and had 894 snaps mostly at left tackle in 2022. He had upper 70 overall, run block, and zone block grades, lower 70 pass block and gap block grades, but a slightly above average 59.4 true pass set grade. Bass allowed only one sack last year and two in 2022, but his hurries increased each season (17, 12, five) as he moved to left tackle.
Oregon teammate Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu’s opportunities increased each season (902, 710, 360), playing 200+ at right tackle and 100+ at right guard in 2020, then exclusively at right tackle the following year, also playing the majority of the snaps there in 2022 along with a bit more at right guard. He had upper 70 overall and pass block grades, mid 70 run block and zone block grades, and low 70 gap block and good true pass set grades. Aumavae-Laulu allowed two sacks last year compared to none in 2021, but did improve his allowed hurries from 14 to 11 on an increased snap count. He made my Shrine Bowl game notes in the run game, winning and losing a rep as well.
Ryan Hayes of Michigan had the most snaps in 2021 (928), following that up with 790 last year and only had 100+ in 2020, all at left tackle. In 2022, he had a mid 70 overall grade, upper 70 pass block grade, lower 70 zone block and good true pass set grades, and good upper 60 gap block grade. Hayes production improved last season, with no sacks allowed and eight hurries, compared to three sacks and a much higher 19 hurries, though on 100+ more snaps. He was a Senior Bowl participant and seemed to have an up and down practice week.
Oklahoma’s Wanya Morris had nearly 400 snaps in 2020 with the vast majority coming at left tackle, but only had 100+ in 2021 with 80 at left tackle and almost 50 at right tackle, then providing the most snaps last season (580) with nearly all of those opportunities coming at right tackle. He had upper 70 overall and run block grades, an 80+ zone block grade, a mid 70 pass block grade, a good upper 60 gap block grade, but slightly above average 57.5 true pass set grade. Morris allowed two sacks in each of the last three seasons and four allowed hurries in 2022, pointing to an improvement in increased opportunity compared to seven hurries in 2020. Kozora noted him in a positive light at the Senior Bowl, and made my game notes with a positive first half, getting a couple pancakes in the run game early, winning in pass pro including a screen where he got out in front and winning against a spin move, but losing many reps in the second half, getting beat bad which allowed a sack along with several pressures allowed, along with a false start penalty.
John Ojukwu of Boise State had more snaps in each of the last three years (934, 875, 410), with all but four of them coming at left tackle. In 2022, he had a 75 overall grade, upper 70 pass block grade, upper 60 run block and gap block grades, and mid 60 zone block and above average true pass set grades. Ojukwu did not allow a sack last season which is impressive given his snap count, compared to four in 2021, and had 13 allowed hurries in each season, emphasizing an improvement as playing time grew, and had no sacks and four hurries allowed on far less opportunity in 2020. He was a Shrine Bowl participant, and Carney noted him as a practice standout, a long and lanky player with good hands but footwork as a weakness. Ojukwu made my game notes winning a few reps, most notably blocking his man to the ground on a run play, but lost more reps particularly in pass pro getting beat soundly on one and another leading to a pressure.
Now for some more late round prospects on PFF’s current big board, and I will discuss them. Carter Warren of Pittsburgh had the most snaps in 2021 (1,057) compared to 600+ in 2020 and only 234 last season, with nearly all of those opportunities at left tackle. Last season, he had a mid 60 overall grade, low 80 pass block grade, low 70 true pass block grade, upper 60 zone block grade, low 60 run block grade, but poor 40.1 gap block grade. In 2021, Warren allowed five sacks and 18 hurries when he saw the most playing time after having the same hurry total and only one sack the previous season, then one sack and three hurries in a 2022 season that was cut short. He was a Shrine Bowl participant, and his connection to quarterback Kenny Pickett and the organization perhaps being enticing. In my game notes he won a bit more as a run blocker, losing a few reps in pass pro including a pressure allowed and beat on a run block.
North Carolina’s Asim Richards had 700+ snaps in 2020 with virtually every snap coming at left tackle, following that up with just under 700 the next year at left tackle primarily along with nearly 50 at left guard, then posting 1,050 snaps all at left tackle in 2022. He had a mid 60 overall grade, a mid 70 pass block grade, an above average mid 60 true pass set grade, but low 50 run block, zone block, and gap block grades. Richards lowered his sacks allowed each season (three, five, seven) and allowed 15, 11, and a whopping 20 hurries in 2020. He was a Senior Bowl participant and noted a good base and hand use on a couple occasions, but lost a few reps at left tackle in pass pro, and had a couple wins in the run game particularly enjoying a play he was at center, but was also beat on another run block.
Trevor Reid of Louisville played a minimal 18 snaps in 2020, following that up with the most opportunities at 700+, then had 628 last season playing nearly all of them at left tackle. In 2022, he had a low 60 overall grade, a low 70 pass block grade, but upper 50 run block, zone block, and slightly above average true pass set grades, and a poor low 50 gap block grade. Reid allowed three sacks and eight hurries last year, compared to two sacks and ten hurries in 2021 when he played a bit more. He played in the Shrine Bowl and made my notes a few times winning a rep in both the run and pass game, but was beat in pass pro as well.
Georgia’s Warren McClendon had nearly 600 snaps in 2020, following that up with his most opportunity in 2021 (850) almost exclusively at right tackle, then had 751 snaps mostly at right tackle again along with 77 at left tackle in 2022. He had a low 70 overall grade, 80+ pass block grade, mid 70 zone block and great true pass set grades, a mid 60 run block grade, but a poor 53.5 gap block grade. McClendon did not allow a sack the last two seasons which is respectable given his snap counts, compared to two in 2020 when he played less, with his best hurry number coming in 2021 when he played the most (seven, six, eight) with 2020 being the worst mark again. He was a Senior Bowl participant with Bryan speaking positively on the roundtable podcast, but did not play in the game.
Richard Gouraige of Florida had the most snaps in 2020 (840) mostly at left guard along with 100+ at left tackle, where he played exclusively the next two seasons with nearly the same snap count in 2021, and less snaps (678) last year. He had a low 70 overall grade, upper 70 pass block grade, mid 60 run block and zone block grades, and low 60 gap block and above average true pass set grades. Gouraige allowed one sack and 12 hurries last season, compared to two and nine in 2021, and one and 12 in 2020, regressing in hurries in 2022 on less opportunity. He played in the Senior Bowl and thought he had a strong game as a run blocker with several wins, also winning a rep in pass pro but was beat on another.
Old Dominion’s Nick Saldiveri did not play in 2020, following that up with his most snaps (924) in 2021 and nearly 700 last season, playing mostly right tackle along with a bit of time at right guard. In 2022, he had a low 70 overall grade, mid 80 pass block grade, a great upper 70 true pass set grade, a low 60 run and gap block grade, but below average 57 zone block grade. Saldiveri did not allow a sack last year compared to five in 2021 on more snaps, but went from 13 to 16 hurries allowed in 2022. He played in the Senior Bowl and noted a couple positive reps as a run blocker along with a pass pro win, but failed to pick up a twisting pass rush.
Earl Bostick of Kansas saw his workload increase each season (828, 745, 547), playing 350+ snaps at right tackle along with nearly 200 at left tackle in 2020, then exclusively at left tackle the last two years. In 2022, he had the lowest 59.9 overall grade of the group, a low 70 pass block grade, upper 50 zone block and above average true pass set grades, but poor low 50 run block and gap block grades. Bostick’s improved his sacks allowed each season considering his increased playing time (two, two, four), but regressed a bit in the hurry department (13, 11, 16). He had a good win in pass pro in the Shrine Bowl, but was beat on one also, and was penalized for a false start.
The final player on PFF’s current big board is Kadeem Telfort of UAB, who had 800+ snaps the last two seasons and 266 in 2020, largely at left tackle. Last year, he had mid 70 overall, pass block, and great true pass set grades, low 70 run block and gap block grades, and good upper 60 zone block grades. Telfort allowed only one sack last year, an improvement from two in 2021, but allowed more hurries (seven, four) on nearly the same number of snaps. He made my Shrine Bowl game notes with a couple wins in the run game along with a nice recovery on a pass block, but allowed a sack as well.
There were a couple of names that were left off of PFF’s current draft board I wanted to mention. Illinois Alex Palczewski had strong grades of 80+ as a run and pass blocker in 2022 along with Carney noting his tremendous win rates in college, Bryan noting him as a hyped player early in the process, but was injured early in the Shrine Bowl practice week and did not play in the game. Colby Sorsdal of William & Mary had a high 80 run block grade along with an 80+ in pass pro, with Carney highlighting that he received division one offers, was a standout in practices as the best tackle in his opinion, exclusively a right tackle in the sixth/seventh round in his eyes. In the game he made my notes a couple times, soundly winning on a run block but allowed a pressure in pass pro. The obvious school connection with coach Mike Tomlin could also make him and enticing option late in the draft depending how the board falls.
An addition to the position room would definitely be welcomed, and hopefully Pittsburgh can do so in the 2023 draft. While the ranks on PFF’s board will certainly change, and surely some names missing from this list, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the all-star games.
What are your thoughts on this year’s prospects and the data? Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.