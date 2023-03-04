2023 Draft CB Prospects: PFF Grades And Big Board Ranks

Today I wanted to look at cornerback prospects in the upcoming draft, a position that is very deep that the Pittsburgh Steelers could look to upgrade in the 2023 draft. The graph below uses their 2022 PFF Grade and their current rank on PFF’s Big Board that updates through the draft process:
The top overall player on PFF’s current board at the position is Devon Witherspoon out of Illinois at number six. He played 700+ snaps in each of the last two seasons after having 450+ in 2020, playing primarily on the outside along with increased snaps in the slot (100+ in 2022). Witherspoon had the highest overall grade at the position last year at 92, also with a 90+ coverage grade, and high 70 run defense grade, along with a strong 35.5% allowed completion rate, tied for second in college football last season with 18 forced incompletions, had 11 coverage stops (T-75th), and a 12.5 average depth of target along with five missed tackles. He improved his passer rating against each season (122.6, 86.9, to a stellar 25.3), had three interceptions (no dropped interceptions) and no touchdowns allowed, compared to five touchdowns and two interceptions the prior two seasons combined.
Rounding out PFF’s current top ten is Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who had the most snaps in 2021 at 811, was near 400 in 2020, and had 700+ last season, primarily playing on the outside with increase opportunity in the slot (100+ in 2022) and a bit of time in the box as well. He had an 80+ overall and coverage grade, a mid 70 run defense grade, a below average 60.9% allowed completion rate, nine forced incompletions (T-115th), eight coverage stops (T-164th), an average depth of target of 11, with three missed tackles. Gonzalez’s best passer rating against came last season at 74.7 after having his worst mark in 2021 when he had the most snaps and an 85.3 in 2020, had four interceptions last year (with one dropped opportunity) after having no picks the prior two seasons, and had three touchdowns allowed each of the last two seasons after allowing one in 2020.
Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. had the most snaps in 2021 at 750+ and 400+ in 2020 and last season, playing primarily at outside corner along with experience in the box with 100+ in 2021. He had a 70+ overall and coverage grade, but a low 50+ run defense grade, and a good 50% allowed completion rate. Porter Jr. had 12 forced incompletions (T-44th), four coverage stops (T-489th), an 8.9 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. He improved his passer rating against each year (127, 84.7, 63.6), had no interceptions (or dropped opportunities) along with no touchdowns allowed last season after allowing six touchdowns and one interception the previous two years.
Deonte Banks of Maryland had the most snaps by far last season (680) after a low 50+ snap year in 2021 and 250+ in 2020, playing primarily outside. He had a 70+ overall and coverage grade, but a low run defense grade in the mid 50’s, along with a great 43.3% allowed completion rate. Banks forced 13 incompletions (T-34th), had six coverage stops (T-311th), a 13.8 average depth of target, and one missed tackle. His worst 71.4 passer rating against came last year compared to 69.8 and 65.6 the prior two seasons, allowed four touchdowns last season and had one interception (dropped one opportunity) compared to no touchdowns or interceptions the previous two years on less opportunity.
The first player that would start day two of the draft on PFF’s current board is Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson, who had over 550 snaps each of the last two seasons (586 was the most in 2021) after having 400+ in 2020, playing the most outside after playing primarily in the slot (250+ snaps) in 2020. Last season, he had a mid 70 overall and high 70 coverage grade, but a low 60 run defense grade, along with a great 42.5% allowed completion rate. Stevenson forced eight incompletions (T-168th), had five coverage stops (T-404th), a 13.6 average depth of target, and five missed tackles. His best 69.1 passer rating against came in 2021, with a 78.4 last season and a 106.8 in 2020. He allowed more touchdowns in each passing season (three, two, one) and increased his interceptions from one to two last year, but had three dropped opportunities in 2022 as well. Stevenson made my Senior Bowl game notes with a nice open field tackle, but also got turned around in coverage and had a missed tackle.
Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes had 700+ snaps in each of the last three seasons (most in 2021 with 757), playing primarily outside with a bit of time in the box. He had upper 80 overall and coverage grades in 2022 along with a high 70 run defense grade, and had an above average 53.4% allowed completion rate. Forbes forced nine incompletions (T-115th), had 12 coverage stops (T-52nd), a 10.7 average depth of target, and a high eight missed tackles. He had a strong 44.7 passer rating against last year compared to 90 and 88.2 the prior two seasons, improved his touchdowns allowed each campaign (three, five, six), and had his highest interception total in 2022 of six (though he dropped two opportunities) after having three and five previously.
Syracuse ‘s Garrett Williams had a decrease in snap opportunities each of the last three seasons (285, 541, 877) playing primarily on the outside with a bit of time in the box that also decreased each year. He had low 70 overall and coverage grades, but a low run defense grade in the upper 50’s and poor 66.7% allowed completion rate. Williams forced three incompletions (T-557th), had three coverage stops (T-578th), a 16.5 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. He posted his best 84.1 passer rating against last year, with prior marks of 113.1 and 96.2, allowed one touchdown and had two interceptions (no dropped interceptions) in 2022 on less opportunity, compared to four touchdowns and no picks in 2021 and three touchdowns and two interceptions in 2020 when he played the most.
Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU saw a snap increase each season from 600+, nearly 750, and a whopping 1,012 in 2022, playing outside primarily and also adding 185 in the slot in last year. He had a mid 70 overall grade, and upper 70 coverage grade, a low 60 run defense grade, and a strong 34.6% allowed completion rate. Hodges-Tomlinson forced 21 incompletions which was the top rank in all of college football in 2022, had 14 coverage stops (T-22nd), a 15.4 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. His best 42.5 passer rating against also came last season, compared to 75.6 and 59.2 previously, allowed two touchdowns each year with his increase snaps signaling improvement, and also had his best interception season of three (though he dropped one) after having two and none in 2020.
Alabama’s Eli Ricks played the most in 2020 (482 snaps) with 350+ the following two seasons, playing outside primarily. He had an upper 60 overall grade in 2022, a low 70 coverage grade, but low 50 run defense grade, along with a stout 31.6% allowed completion rate. Ricks forced seven incompletions (T-220th), had one coverage stop (T-695th) a 12.9 average depth of target, and two missed tackles. His best 45.3 passer rating against came last season (84.4 and 60.3 previously), had no touchdowns allowed or interceptions (no drops either) in 2022 compared to one touchdown and interception in 2021, and allowing two touchdowns and had the most picks (four) in 2020 when he played the most.
Cam Smith of South Carolina saw a snap increase each season (591, 473, 253), playing primarily outside along with playing much more in the slot in 2022 with nearly 200 snaps. He had mid 60 overall and coverage grades, an upper 60 run defense grade, and good 47.4% allowed completion rate. Smith forced seven incompletions (T-220th), had two coverage stops (T-649th), a 12.1 average depth of target, and five missed tackles. His best 36.5 passer rating against came in 2021 compared to 71.3 last season and 101.5 previously, allowed two touchdowns and had one interception last year (one dropped interception), compared to one touchdown and three interceptions in 2021 and three touchdowns and two interceptions in 2020.
Georgia’s Kelee Ringo did not play in 2020, following this with nearly 800 snaps in 2021 and 823 last season, playing primarily outside and a bit of time in the box. He had low 70 overall and coverage grades, a mid 70 run defense grade, and above average 53.8% allowed completion rate. Ringo forced 11 incompletions (T-59th), had eight coverage stops (T-164th), a 12.6 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. His better 63.2 passer rating against came in 2021 compared to a 70 last season when he allowed one touchdown and had two interceptions (but one dropped opportunity), compared to three touchdowns allowed and two interceptions the year before.
South Carolina’s Darius Rush had 600+ snaps in 2021, with only 51 in 2020 and ended his college career with 576, playing primarily outside. He had an upper 70 overall grade in 2022, a low 80 coverage grade, but upper 50 run defense grade and a below average 58.1% allowed completion rate. Rush forced seven incompletions (T-220th), had three coverage stops (T-578th), a 16.5 average depth of target, and a high seven missed tackles. He had an 87.7 passer rating against following a prior mark of 97.1, allowed two touchdowns and had two interceptions (but two dropped opportunities) last season, compared to four touchdowns allowed and one interception in 2021. He played in the Senior Bowl, with our own Jonathan Heitritter complimenting his speed and playmaking ability, but made my game notes in a negative light allowing a catch, being blocked downfield on a big run, and poor coverage near the goal line.
Clark Phillips from Utah had the most snaps in 2021 (928) after having 300+ and capping it off with 620 last year, playing the most outside and also had 100+ slot snaps in 2021 along with 200+ last season. In 2022, he had mid 80 overall and coverage grades, a low 70 run defense grade, but below average 62.1% allowed completion rate. Phillips forced five incompletions (T-387th) had 12 coverage stops (T-52nd), a 9.3 average depth of target, and a whopping ten missed tackles. His passer rating against improved each season (68.4, 82, 99.3), allowed four touchdowns and had six interceptions (no drops) compared two three of each in the prior two seasons combined.
Texas A&M’s Jaylon Jones had nearly 800 snaps in 2021, with 550+ in 2020 and 601 last season, primarily playing outside and a bit of time in the box, particularly in 2021. He had low 70 overall, coverage, and run defense grades last year along with an above average 52.6% allowed completion rate. Jones forced four incompletions (T-470th), had seven coverage stops (T-241st), an 11.1 average depth of target, and a high seven missed tackles. His passer rating against improved each season (66.6, 83.6, 108.3), did not allow a touchdown in 2022 but had no picks either (or drops), compared to four touchdowns and two picks in 2021 and three touchdowns and one interception in 2020.
Jakorian Bennett out of Maryland had 700+ snaps in each of the last two seasons (704 in 2022) after having 200+ in 2020, playing primarily outside with experience in the slot and a bit of time in the box that increased each year. He had low 70 overall, coverage, and run defense grades along with a good 44.4% allowed completion rate. Bennett forced nine incompletions (T-115th), had four coverage stops (T-489th), a 14.8 average depth of target, and a high seven missed tackles. His passer rating against improved each season (47.5, 75, 82.8) and did not allow a touchdown last season along with two picks but dropped three opportunities, compared to three of each in 2021 and one touchdown and no picks in 2020 on far less snaps. His Senior Bowl performance was highlighted by the game sealing interception, along with good coverage/tackle on another, made a nice tackle on a dump off, but missed a couple tackles as well.
Now for players outside PFF’s top 100, starting with Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark, who had 771 snaps last season and 500+ in each of the previous years, primarily playing outside but saw a huge uptick in the slot at 250+ in 2022 along with a bit of time in the box. He had 50+ overall, coverage, and run defense grades and a below average 61.8% allowed completion rate. Clark forced four incompletions (T-470th), had eight coverage stops (T-164th), a 10.4 average depth of target, and a whopping 11 missed tackles. His passer rating against got worse each year (107.8, 75.3, 59.8), allowed a whopping seven touchdowns and had one interception (along with a dropped opportunity), compared to five touchdowns and three picks in 2021 and of each the previous season. Clark was a Shrine Bowl participant and had strong reviews from our team, with our own Josh Carney describing him as a swiss army knife and the best player at the position, along with our cornerback guru Owen Straley highlighting his versatility and projecting him as a late day two/early day three player. He made my game notes positively with a pass breakup and a couple good tackles.
Stanford’s Kyu Blu Kelly had the most snaps in 2021 (729) with just over 300 in 2020 and 601 last season, playing mostly outside and provided 100+ slot snaps in 2021 and a bit of time (particularly that season) in the box. In 2022 he had a low 60 overall grade, mid 60 coverage grade, but low 50 run defense grade along with an above average 52.4% allowed completion rate. Kelly forced five incompletions (T-387th), had seven coverage stops (T-241st), a 15 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. He had a 98.6 passer rating against last year compared to 87.8 and 134.1 previously, allowed two touchdowns with no interceptions last year (dropping one opportunity) compared to three touchdowns and two picks in 2021 and three touchdowns allowed and no picks in 2020. Our own Alex Kozora noted his consistency at Senior Bowl practices, along with Tyler Wise pointing out a connection with coach Mike Tomlin and a knack for being around the ball, but tackling being a concern. I did note a missed tackle from my game notes, but noted several tackles he made highlighted by stopping a quick dump off and one in the run game, but was beat in coverage twice, one deep to the end zone.
DJ Turner of Michigan saw increased opportunities each of the last three seasons, with 746 in 2022 and 600+ previously after only 11 in 2020, playing primarily outside. He had 70+ overall, coverage, and run defense grades along with a good 46.5% allowed completion rate. Turner forced 14 incompletions (T-23rd), had six coverage stops (T-311th), a 13.8 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. He had a stronger 54.8 passer rating against in 2021 (68.3 last season), had two touchdowns allowed and one interception in 2022 (but had two dropped opportunities) compared to two of each the prior year.
Iowa’s Riley Moss saw an increased workload each of the last three seasons (880, 695, 550) playing on the outside the most and a bit of time in the box (particularly the last two years). He had low 80 overall and coverage grades, an upper 70 run defense grade, and a good 47.7% allowed completion rate. Moss forced nine incompletions (T-115th), had ten coverage stops (T-88th), a 12.5 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. His strongest 55.1 passer rating against came in 2021 with an 83.7 previously and a 78.5 last season, when he allowed four touchdowns and had one pick (but dropped a whopping three interceptions), compared to one touchdown and four picks in 2021 and two of each the prior year. He made my Senior Bowl game notes with a few positive plays, highlighted by a pass breakup in the end zone, and good coverage to limit two catches to minimal YAC.
Next, I would like to highlight some other players that are day three options on PFF’s current big board that had above the mean grades. Starling Thomas of UAB did not play in 2020, following this with 700+ snaps the next two seasons (761 in 2022), playing primarily on the outside. He had upper 70 overall, coverage, and run defense grades along with a great 37.9% allowed completion rate. Thomas had a whopping 17 forced incompletions (T-seventh), had four coverage stops (T-489th), a 17.1 average depth of target, and three missed tackles. He had a 69.4 passer rating against in 2022 along with allowing three touchdowns and no picks with two dropped interceptions, compared to a 93.3 passer rating against, six touchdowns and two interceptions the previous year. Our team that scouted the Shrine Bowl had good things to say, with Carney and Straley stating he was the top player at the position through the week showcasing twitchy athleticism and good technique, with good mass but on the short side as a possible day two candidate if he works out well. He only made my game notes once with a good tackle.
Kansas State’s Julius Brents saw increased opportunities each of the last three years (774, 652, 105) playing primarily outside, but notably had over 100 defensive line snaps in the last two seasons. In 2022, he had mid 70 overall and coverage grades, an 80 run defense grade, and a good 46.2% allowed completion rate. Brents forced six incompletions (T-292nd), had nine coverage stops (T-113th), a 14.7 average depth of target, and four missed tackles. His best 39.6 passer rating against came on only 100+ snaps, following this up with 101.9 and a vastly improved 57.7 last season, allowing three touchdowns and providing four interceptions in 2022 (dropping two though) compared to four touchdowns allowed and one interception in 2021. Brents was a Senior Bowl participant, with Kozora liking his length and physicality and Wise highlighting him as a Steelers fit with ability to swallow up receivers off the line and good deep coverage ability but a bit grabby.
Kahlef Hailassie of Western Kentucky did not play in 2020, following this up with 733 and 668 snaps the next two seasons, playing most outside and a bit of time in the box. He had an upper 70 overall grade, 80 coverage grade, low 70 run defense grade, and below average 59.1% allowed completion rate. Hailassie had a strong 14 forced incompletions (T-23rd) and 17 coverage stops (T-seventh), a 9.3 average depth of target, but a whopping 12 missed tackles. His stronger 75.3 passer rating against came in 2021 when he allowed two touchdowns and had two picks, compared to an 80.9 passer rating, three touchdowns allowed, and two interceptions (no drops) in 2022. He made my Shrine Bowl game notes with a run tackle, but more notably reading a screen extremely well but dropping the interception.
Purdue’s Cory Trice saw the most snaps in 2022 (656) with only 100 the previous season and 400+ in 2020, playing most outside and a bit of time in the box. He had a mid 70 overall grade, lower 70 coverage grade, and low 80 run defense grade, along with a good 47.7% completion rate. Trice had nine forced incompletions (T-115th), eight coverage stops (T-164th), a 12.3 average depth of target, and two missed tackles last season. His passer rating against inproved each year (51.3, 70.4, 140.5), allowed one touchdown in 2022 along with two picks (but dropped two interceptions) compared to three touchdowns allowed and no picks in 2020, his other season with substantial opportunity.
D’Shawn Jamison of Texas had 600+ snaps each of the last three years (670 in 2021 being the most) playing primarily outside with a bit of time in the box. He had a mid 70 overall grade, upper 70 coverage grade, high 60 run defense grade, and good 44.7% allowed completion rate. Jamison had nine forced incompletions (T-115th), five coverage stops (T-404th), a 16.5 average distance of target, and six missed tackles. His best 56.6 passer rating against came last year, a vast improvement from 131.1 the previous season and an 81.7 in 2020, allowing one touchdown along with two picks (dropping one interception) in 2022, compared to four touchdowns and one interception the prior season, and none of either in 2020. Carney noted him as a nickel option in the Shrine Bowl roundtable podcast, and made my game noted as a returner more, with an explosive punt return along with another good return but brought back by penalty, and also had a pass break up on defense.
Now for some more late round prospects on PFF’s current big board with below average grades, and I will discuss some of them. LSU’s Mekhi Garner saw his workload increase the last three years (777, 538, 491) spending most of his time on the outside with a bit of time in the box, especially last season. He had low 70 overall and coverage grades, a mid 70 run defense grade, and a good 44.4% allowed completion rate. Garner had seven forced incompletions (T-220th), five coverage stops (T-404th), a 12.8 average distance of target, and five missed tackles. He had a stellar 29.1 passer rating against in 2020 compared to a 91.2 and 83.6 the following two seasons, allowed two touchdowns and no interceptions (or drops) in 2022, with a matching stat line the previous season, and allowed one touchdown with three picks in 2020.
Ohio State’s Cameron Brown had minimal snaps (40) in 2020, following that up with his most playing time (450+), and had 317 in 2022, playing primarily on the outside. He had an upper 60 overall grade, a low 70 coverage grade, but low 50 run defense grade, along with a slightly above average 54.8% allowed completion rate. Brown had five forced incompletions (T-387th), four coverage stops (T-489th), a 15.6 average depth of target, and five missed tackles. His passer rating against got worse each year particularly in 2022 (12.4, 44.9, 39.6) when he had three touchdowns allowed and no picks (dropped one interception), compared to no touchdowns allowed and one pick the prior two seasons combined.
Darrell Luter of South Alabama saw an increase in workload each of the last three seasons (780, 541, 236), playing primarily outside along with increase time in the box (nearly 100 snaps in 2022). He had low 70 overall, coverage, and run defense grades and an above average 50.8% allowed completion rate. Luter forced 10 incompletions (T-82nd), had nine coverage stops (T-113th, a 12.3 average depth of target, and three missed tackles. He had an outstanding 3.9 passer rating against in 2021 when he allowed zero touchdowns and had four picks, improving from 108.6 in 2020 with no touchdowns of picks, compared to three touchdowns allowed, one interception (no drops) and an 84.8 passer rating against in 2022. Luter made my Senior Bowl game notes with a good coverage play in the end zone, a good run tackle, but didn’t carry a route and allowed a catch in coverage.
Ball State’s Nic Jones saw substantial increases in playing time each season (735, 251, 93) and primarily played out wide. He had a mid 60 overall grade, an upper 60 coverage grade, and lower 60 run defense grade, along with a good 44.1% allowed completion rate. Jones was strong with 14 forced incompletions (T-23rd), had only two coverage stops (T-649th), a 15.3 average depth of target, and seven missed tackles. His passer rating against improved each year (67.6, 69.8, 138), allowing four touchdowns and had two picks (one dropped interception) in 2022, one of each the previous season. Carney and our own Melanie Freidlander had positive reviews for him at the Shrine Bowl, and had an interception in the game, a nice pass break up that saved a touchdown, but also was penalized for holding which negated an interception.
Rejzhon Wright of Oregon State saw the most snaps in 2021 (807), following it up with 700+ last season after a minimal ten snaps in 2020, playing outside primarily. He had a low 70 overall grade, mid 70 coverage grade, mid 60 run defense grade, and a good 47.2% allowed completion rate. Wright had seven forced incompletions (T-220th), eight coverage stops (T-164th), a 14.9 average depth of target, and a high nine missed tackles. His passer rating against improved each year (74.6, 82.1, 97.2), allowing four touchdowns and intercepting two passes each of the last two seasons (no dropped picks in 2022). He littered my Senior Bowl game notes with mostly positive plays, eluding a block and tackling a screen on one, standing a run up behind the line, running a couple scrambles out of bounds limiting one to a short gain, providing another run tackle, but did have a negative play in coverage.
San Jose State’s Nehemiah Shelton saw increased opportunities each season (793, 649, 583), playing most on the outside with a bit of experience in the box each year as well. In 2022, he had an upper 60 overall and coverage grade, a mid 70 run defense grade, but poor 67.6% allowed completion rate. Shelton had six forced incompletions (T-292nd), seven coverage stops (T-241st), a 13.2 average depth of target, and eight missed tackles. His passer rating got worse each year (114.5, 95.5, 86.3), allowing five touchdowns with two picks (dropping two opportunities) last season, four touchdowns and two interceptions the previous year, and one touchdown and no picks in 2020. Shelton played in the Shrine Bowl and had an interception, but also noting he allowed a reception in coverage.
The final player at the position on PFF’s current big board is Eric Scott from Southern Miss, who did not play in 2020, following this with two 500+ snap seasons (554 in 2022), playing primarily on the outside. Last season, he had an upper 60 overall grade, low 70 coverage grade, mid 60 run defense grade, and good 50% allowed completion rate. Scott forced five incompletions (T-387th), six coverage stops (T-311th), a 13.1 average depth of target, and six missed tackles. Scott had 78.9 and 77.4 passer ratings the last two years, allowing four touchdowns with two interceptions (no drops) in 2022 compared to one touchdown allowed and two picks in 2021.
There were some names that were left off of PFF’s current draft board I wanted to mention. Virginia’s Anthony Johnson had a pick six in the Senior Bowl along with a couple strong plays, but also got turned around in coverage. LSU’s Jarrick Bernard-Converse made my Shrine Bowl notes with a late pass breakup, tackling a scramble, and setting the edge well on a run play, but missed a tackle and allowed a contested catch for a third down conversion. Indiana’s Jaylin Williams made my Shrine Bowl game notes with a couple strong plays in coverage including a third down stop, along with Carney noting he struggled in practice and Straley seeing positives in ball skills, high IQ, and slot potential but negatives being small and athletic traits. Coastal Carolina’s Lance Boykin made my Shrine Bowl game notes with a run tackle and positive play in coverage, but also allowed a catch that went for a conversion.
An upgrade to the position would definitely be welcomed (and needed in my opinion), and hopefully Pittsburgh will bolster the position room with a selection in this deep 2023 draft at cornerback. While the ranks on PFF’s board will certainly change, and surely some names missing from this list, I hope you enjoyed and learned something from the grade data and notes from the all-star games.
What are your thoughts on this year’s prospects and the data? Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.