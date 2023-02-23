Watch: The Pittsburgh Steelers Inverted Coverages (And How They Keep QBs Guessing)

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m breaking down the Pittsburgh Steelers’ inverted/rotated Cover 2 and Cover 3 looks and how they force quarterbacks to process new information on the snap. These are mostly run on third down and obvious pass situations (end of half/game) and they’ve been effective at presenting different looks.

