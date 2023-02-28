Watch: The Depot 180 — February 28 — Episode 301

Episode 301 — February 28, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

With the NFL Scouting Combine underway, there should be plenty of things to talk about coming up. That all kicked off today with an interview from General Manager Omar Kahn. In today’s episode I discuss Jamir Jones resigning with the team. I also talk about a number of topics that Omar Kahn discussed including draft-day decision making, salary cap maneuvering, and more.

