Watch: The Depot 180 — February 24 — Episode 300

Episode 300 — February 24, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Aaron Curry was officially announced as the next defensive position coach on the team, but not the position many thought. In today’s episode I discuss Aaron Curry as the inside linebacker coach, Jerry Olsavsky not being retained, Mason Rudolph being open to a return, and more.

