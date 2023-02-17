Watch: The Depot 180 — February 17 — Episode 298

Episode 298 — February 17, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

In today’s episode, I discuss the Steelers’ coaching staff, one that was already among the smallest in the league that continues to get smaller. I talk about John Mitchell’s career, some of his legacy, and what could be next for the team’s staff. Football Outsiders recently ranked the Steelers’ 2022 opponents as the 2nd hardest schedule in the league, so I also reflect on the 2022 season with that in mind.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.