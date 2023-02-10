Watch: The Depot 180 — February 10 — Episode 296

Episode 296 — February 10, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Our Senior Bowl and Shrine Bowl teams of contributors have now completed the Terrible Podcast roundtables where we recap each event, so be sure to check those out for the latest NFL Draft information. In today’s episode, I discuss the latest rumor involving Diontae Johnson and Mitch Trubisky and the irresponsible reporting involved in that story. I also discuss the Super Bowl weekend ahead and possible Steelers-related storylines that could emerge.

