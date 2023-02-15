Watch: How Minkah Fitzpatrick Stops The Stiff Arm

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking back on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season and talking about Minkah Fitzpatrick. For as great of a centerfielder he is and playmaker with the ball in the air, his tackling has always been underrated. Today’s video will be an example of that, showing how Fitzpatrick beat RB Josh Jacob’s stiff arm attempt in this Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.