Watch: Cam Heyward Featured In Super Bowl Halftime Commercial

After appearing in a ton of interviews and media events leading up to tonight’s Super Bowl, Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive tackle Cam Heyward took his talents to the big screen. One of many cameos in a halftime commercial featuring woman’s flag football star Diana Flores, Heyward and Detroit Lions’ DE Aidan Hutchinson appeared as hotel bellmen.

Check out the whole commercial below with Heyward appearing at the 1:15 mark.

NFL spotlighting Flag football star Diana Flores: pic.twitter.com/AMIiCjZal0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

The NFL had teased Heyward’s inclusion in the ad for weeks and now we get the full context. Hutchinson and Heyward were “run over” in the ad, holding their heads as Flores ran away.

A fun commercial and one of the longest of the Super Bowl, running right after Rhianna’s halftime musical performance. Though his career is still ongoing, Heyward has gotten plenty of media exposure in recent years. He started a podcast, Not Just Football, in 2022 while he’s worked NFL Network during draft weekend and for additional playoff analysis.

Other celebs in the commercial included Erin Andrews, Mr. Beast, and Jim Kelly.

Hopefully this isn’t as close to a Super Bowl as Heyward ever gets. He has just one playoff win throughout his football career and wasn’t even healthy in 2016, the year the team made the AFC Championship game before losing to the New England Patriots.

The Chiefs and Eagles are currently battling things out in Super Bowl 57. Philadelphia leads 24-21 late in the third quarter.