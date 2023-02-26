Three Contract Proposal Examples For Steelers CB Cameron Sutton

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers certainly seem to be quite split when it comes to how much cornerback Cameron Sutton is worth this offseason with just less than three weeks to go until he can officially become an unrestricted free agent. The same goes with the major media as well, if we’re being honest. Because of that, now might be a good time to look at three different contract proposals for Sutton to help cover the wide vast of opinions when it comes his overall market value.

For the sake of this contract proposal exercise that I’m doing for Sutton, it’s probably a good idea to look at three years in length. That’s likely what he and the Steelers are both looking for this offseason. Sutton turns 28 on Monday so a three-year deal would perhaps allow him to get one last bite of a free agent apple at the age of 30.

Now, there is a section of fans and media, myself included, that believe Sutton’s market value is somewhere around $13 million per year, so we’ll use that as a top end to start with. A three-year deal for him would obviously total out at $39 million. Below is a look at how such a contract would likely be structured.

The above three-year, $39 million contract proposal for Sutton includes a $12 million signing bonus and a 2023 total cashflow of $14.5 million. The 2023 cap charge for this contract proposal is $6.5 million. The deal, as I have it laid out, includes a 2024 March roster bonus of $5 million. That means that Sutton would stand to earn $19.5 million, which is 50% of the total contract, by five days into the start of the 2024 league year. That $5 million would essentially work like an option bonus should it not be fully guaranteed. Should it be fully guaranteed, however, Sutton would essentially be married to the Steelers through the 2024 season.

Now, there is another section of fans and media that believe Sutton’s market value is somewhere around $8 million per year, so we’ll use that as our low end to work with. A three-year deal for him would obviously total out at $24 million. Below is a look at how such a contract would likely be structured.

The above three-year, $24 million contract proposal for Sutton includes a $7 million signing bonus and a 2023 total cashflow of $8.5 million. The 2023 cap charge for this contract proposal is $3,833,333. The deal, as I have it laid out, includes a 2024 March roster bonus of $3 million. That means that Sutton would stand to earn $11.5 million, which is 47.9% of the total contract, by five days into the start of the 2024 league year. That $3 million would essentially work like an option bonus should it not be fully guaranteed. Should it be fully guaranteed, however, Sutton would essentially be married to the Steelers through the 2024 season.

Now, what about the other section of fans and media that believe Sutton’s market value is somewhere right between around $8-$13 million per year? Well, let’s look at a contract proposal right between those two amounts that averages $10.5 million over three years. A three-year deal for him would obviously total out at $31.5 million. Below is a look at how such a contract would likely be structured.

The above three-year, $31.5 million contract proposal for Sutton includes a $9.5 million signing bonus and a 2023 total cash flow of $11.5 million. The 2023 cap charge for this contract proposal is $5,166,666. The deal, as I have it laid out, includes a 2024 March roster bonus of $4 million. That means that Sutton would stand to earn $15.5 million, which is 49.2% of the total contract, by five days into the start of the 2024 league year. That $4 million could also essentially work like an option bonus should it not be fully guaranteed. Should it be fully guaranteed, however, Sutton would essentially be married to the Steelers through the 2024 season.

All three of these contract proposals that I have laid at in this post are similarly structured when it comes to cash flow percentages by years. The same comes to the signing bonus percentages and 2024 roaster bonuses. They are also laid out similar to the way past contracts the Steelers have handed out in recent years as well. These three contract proposals should have the masses covered from top to bottom when it comes to opinions on how much Sutton’s market value is this offseason.