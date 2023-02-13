The Winner Of The Super Bowl LVII Prop Contest Is …

We have now gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LVII Prop Contest on Sunday and there was one outright winner this year. That person correctly guessed 15 of the 20 questions. That person was none other than Matt Palmer (Palmer).
Below are the 20 Super Bowl LVII prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that Matt provided, as well as the correct answers.
There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, Matt will receive his winnings via Paypal.
Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.
|Question
|Given Answer
|Correct Answer
|1 – How long will it take Chris Stapleton to sing the National Anthem? Over/Under 126.5 seconds
|Over
|Under
|2 – What will the result of the coin toss be? Heads/Tails
|Tails
|Tails
|3 – Who will win the coin toss? Chiefs/Eagles
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|4 – What will the first offensive play of the game be? Run/Pass
|Run
|Run
|5 – Which team will commit the first penalty of the game? Chiefs/Eagles
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|6 – Will there be a score in the first four minutes and 30 seconds of the game? Yes/No
|No
|No
|7 – What will the first scoring play of the game be? Touchdown/Field Goal/Safety
|Touchdown
|Touchdown
|8 – Which team will score first? Chiefs/Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|9 – Which team will record the first QB sack? Chiefs/Eagles
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|10 – What will be the result of the first Coach’s Challenge? Overturned/Stands
|Stands
|Stands
|11 – Will Eagles WR DeVonta Smith score a TD? Yes/No
|No
|No
|12 – Will Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a TD? Yes/No
|No
|No
|13 – Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown in the game? Yes/No
|No
|No
|14 – Will a two-point conversion be attempted in the game? Yes/No
|Yes
|Yes
|15 – Will Eagles QB Jalen Hurts throw an interception? Yes/No
|No
|No
|16 – How many passing yards will Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes have? Over/Under 293.5 yards
|Over
|Under
|17 – Who will record more receiving yards? Travis Kelce/A.J. Brown
|A.J. Brown
|A.J. Brown
|18 – Who will record more rushing yards? Isiah Pacheco/Miles Sanders
|Isiah Pacheco
|Isiah Pacheco
|19 – What will be the longest successful field goal of the game? Over/Under 47.5 yards
|Over
|Under
|20 – Which team will win the Super Bowl? Chiefs/Eagles
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|TIEBREAKER: Total points scored by both teams combined
|58
|73