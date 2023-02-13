Article

The Winner Of The Super Bowl LVII Prop Contest Is …

We have now gotten around to scoring the submissions I received for the Super Bowl LVII Prop Contest on Sunday and there was one outright winner this year. That person correctly guessed 15 of the 20 questions. That person was none other than Matt Palmer (Palmer).

Below are the 20 Super Bowl LVII prop questions that were asked this year in addition to the answers that Matt provided, as well as the correct answers.

There will now be a 24 hour period in order for anyone to contest the results and after that, Matt will receive his winnings via Paypal.

Thank you to everyone that participated in this year’s contest and you can count on us holding another one next year.

Question Given Answer Correct Answer
1 – How long will it take Chris Stapleton to sing the National Anthem? Over/Under 126.5 seconds Over Under
2 – What will the result of the coin toss be? Heads/Tails Tails Tails
3 – Who will win the coin toss? Chiefs/Eagles Chiefs Chiefs
4 – What will the first offensive play of the game be? Run/Pass Run Run
5 – Which team will commit the first penalty of the game? Chiefs/Eagles Chiefs Chiefs
6 – Will there be a score in the first four minutes and 30 seconds of the game? Yes/No No No
7 – What will the first scoring play of the game be? Touchdown/Field Goal/Safety Touchdown Touchdown
8 – Which team will score first? Chiefs/Eagles Eagles Eagles
9 – Which team will record the first QB sack? Chiefs/Eagles Eagles Chiefs
10 – What will be the result of the first Coach’s Challenge? Overturned/Stands Stands Stands
11 – Will Eagles WR DeVonta Smith score a TD? Yes/No No No
12 – Will Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a TD? Yes/No No No
13 – Will there be a missed extra point after a touchdown in the game? Yes/No No No
14 – Will a two-point conversion be attempted in the game? Yes/No Yes Yes
15 – Will Eagles QB Jalen Hurts throw an interception? Yes/No No No
16 – How many passing yards will Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes have? Over/Under 293.5 yards Over Under
17 – Who will record more receiving yards? Travis Kelce/A.J. Brown A.J. Brown A.J. Brown
18 – Who will record more rushing yards? Isiah Pacheco/Miles Sanders Isiah Pacheco Isiah Pacheco
19 – What will be the longest successful field goal of the game? Over/Under 47.5 yards Over Under
20 – Which team will win the Super Bowl? Chiefs/Eagles Eagles Chiefs
TIEBREAKER: Total points scored by both teams combined 58 73
